Tune In Alert: SuperHole IV
Originally posted on September 2, 2023 @ 5:22 pm
The upcoming Olympic-themed Mesa preliminary event will air on ESPNews on Friday, June 2 at 8pm ET and ESPN2 on Sunday, June 4 at 11am ET.
Now in its fourth year running, the Johnsonville SuperHole IV is a celebrity pro-am cornhole series hosted throughout the year where 32 ACL pros are paired with 32 celebrities to compete for charity – culminating in the finals alongside the ACL World Championships in Rock Hill, SC on August 4.
How to Watch SuperHole IV presented by Johnsonville:
Location: Mesa, AZ
Tune-in:
- Friday, June 2 at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on ESPNews
- Sunday, June 4 at 11am ET / 10am CT on ESPN2
Featured Matchups:
- Tamika Catchings, 4x Olympic Gold Medalist ? & ACL Pro Corey Gilbert
- Kim Glass, Olympic Medalist ? & ACL Pro Kimberli Glass
- Sanya Richards-Ross, 5x Olympic Medalist ? & ACL Pro Moses Zazueta
- Natalie Coughlin, 12x Olympic Medalist ?♀️& ACL Pro Peter Zazueta
