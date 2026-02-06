TV News

Tune In Alert: SuperHole IV

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 2, 2023 @ 5:22 pm

Tune In Alert: SuperHole IV

The upcoming Olympic-themed Mesa preliminary event will air on ESPNews on Friday, June 2 at 8pm ET and ESPN2 on Sunday, June 4 at 11am ET.

 

Now in its fourth year running, the Johnsonville SuperHole IV is a celebrity pro-am cornhole series hosted throughout the year where 32 ACL pros are paired with 32 celebrities to compete for charity – culminating in the finals alongside the ACL World Championships in Rock Hill, SC on August 4.

How to Watch SuperHole IV presented by Johnsonville:

Location: Mesa, AZ

Tune-in:

  • Friday, June 2 at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on ESPNews
  • Sunday, June 4 at 11am ET / 10am CT on ESPN2

Featured Matchups:

  • Tamika Catchings, 4x Olympic Gold Medalist ? & ACL Pro Corey Gilbert
  • Kim Glass, Olympic Medalist ? & ACL Pro Kimberli Glass
  • Sanya Richards-Ross, 5x Olympic Medalist ? & ACL Pro Moses Zazueta
  • Natalie Coughlin, 12x Olympic Medalist ?‍♀️& ACL Pro Peter Zazueta
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. What to Watch on TV 4/7/19
  2. What To Watch 4/8/19
  3. What to Watch 4/11/19
  4. What to Watch 4/12/19
See also  Night Court Recap for Broadway Danny Gurgs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *