Critics Choice Super Awards: All The Winners
Originally posted on January 10, 2021 @ 10:42 pm
Tonight, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the winners of the inaugural CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS during a special presentation broadcast on The CW. Produced remotely following COVID safety protocols, the ceremony was hosted by writer/director/podcaster Kevin Smith and actress/writer Dani Fernandez, and honored the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero/Comic Book, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action and Animation. The full show will be available to stream for free on The CW App and cwtv.com starting tomorrow.
Hulu and NEON’s “Palm Springs” and Disney+’s “Soul” led the film winners, each earning three trophies. “Palm Springs” was recognized for Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie, Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie (Andy Samberg), and Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie (Cristin Milioti). “Soul” earned Best Animated Movie, as well as Best Voice Actor in an Animated Movie (Jamie Foxx) and Best Voice Actress in an Animated Movie (Tina Fey).
In the series categories, Amazon’s “The Boys” took home the most awards, earning a total of four including Best Superhero Series, Best Actor in a Superhero Series (Antony Starr), Best Actress in a Superhero Series (Aya Cash), and Best Villain in a Series (Antony Starr). Starr was the only actor to take home multiple awards for his work.
With wins in both the film and series categories, Netflix led the studio/network count with a total of five.
The Critics Choice Association also presented the Legacy Award to the “Star Trek” franchise, recognizing the cultural impact it has had across multiple decades while continuing to appeal to and grow its loyal fanbase with new stories and characters. “Star Trek” icon
Patrick Stewart, and “Star Trek: Discovery” trailblazer Sonequa Martin-Green were on-hand to accept this special honor, which came as the franchise celebrates its 55th anniversary.
The inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards show was produced by Bob Bain Productions. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.
FILM WINNERS FOR THE INAUGURAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Betty Gilpin – The Hunt (Universal)
BEST ANIMATED MOVIE
Soul (Disney+)
BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Jamie Foxx – Soul (Disney+)
BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Tina Fey – Soul (Disney+)
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*
The Old Guard (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*
Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*
Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)
BEST HORROR MOVIE
The Invisible Man (Universal)
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE
Vince Vaughn – Freaky (Universal)
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE
Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man (Universal)
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Andy Samberg – Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Cristin Milioti – Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE
Jim Carrey – Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount)
* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Movies
SERIES WINNERS FOR THE INAUGURAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS
BEST ACTION SERIES
Vikings (History)
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES
Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer (TNT)
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (Fox)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED SERIES
Will Arnett – BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED SERIES
Kaley Cuoco – Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
BEST SUPERHERO SERIES*
The Boys (Amazon)
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES*
Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES*
Aya Cash – The Boys (Amazon)
BEST HORROR SERIES
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES
Jensen Ackles – Supernatural (The CW)
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Patrick Stewart – Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES
Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)
* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Series
