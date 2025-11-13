Mid-Century Modern Recap for The Show Must Go On

-Four months after Sybil’s death…..

-Jerry tells a story about a man he has a date with who served his wife with divorce papers on the plane. Arthur snarks about the reason why they could be divorcing.

-Bunny comes home and says it is time to clean out Sybil’s room. They throw around ideas on what to do while they drink and discuss going forward as a trio….while coming up with a name for their group.

-Jerry wants to be a sexy secretary who takes off his bra and makes Manhattans. Bunny says they will vote on everything…..including the name…..Derert Queens….which only he wants.

-Bunny talks to someone on the phone about making a home gym. He thinks it is a gay friendly store, which Jerry thinks makes sense since it is called Dick’s Sporting Goods.

-Mindy shows up to complain about the heat and steal food. They all snark at one another while she returns Sybil’s pearls since she feels too guilty to keep them. She and Bunny share a memory about Sybil while Jerry answers the door to find….Mason, the dude he met up with at Fire Island.

-Meanwhile, Mindy wants to go through Sybil’s room with Bunny, but he doesn’t want to do it again, so he recruits Arthur to take on the case.

-Mindy is not happy that they are turning Sybil’s room into a gay gym. She wants something that will not make her feel sad or guilty. Arthur shows her a snow globe from a family trip, which leads to the two of them having a heart to heart, something that delights Mindy. She is glad he is letting her share her feelings as they continue to go through her room.

-Arthur shows her some dolls that Mindy decides to keep. She thanks him and he tells her to call because someone, likely Jerry, will be naked. She says that isn’t the deferment he thinks it is.

-Jerry and Mason talk about Mason leaving his fiancée at the altar. Jerry invites him to stay, but Arthur and Bunny freak out. They all debate about it, with Bunny saying Mason should go to the YMCA. The debate continues when Carroll shows up, hoping to crash with him. Bunny slams the door in his face and says they will never open the door again.

-Bunny tries to talk to Carroll about there being a misunderstanding about him staying over. However, Carroll has a recording saying he can crash with him if he was ever in Palm Springs….and he could just show up.

-Carroll says he is in love with Bunny and thinks he feels the same.

-Bunny talks to the guys about this as he freaks out. At that moment, Mindy comes over, texting at the last minute and wanting Diet Coke and a new possession from Sybil.

-Jerry reads the minutes from their meeting until Mindy asks what the F is going on.

-Mason and Carroll bond while Mindy tells them to just kick them out. They don’t want to make waves, so Mindy says she will tell them to leave. She talks to them both and convinces them both to leave….but not before she feels up Mason.

-The guys are listening at the door and applaud as she comes into the kitchen, saying she is like Sybil. This is when she realizes she has the best of Sybil with her…..thanks to Arthur telling her so. She hugs him and says he is her new favorite.

-The guys want Mindy to move in, but she isn’t ready to give up. She also says if she wants to hear old ladies bicker, she’d watch Bravo.

-Mason tells Jerry he is going to go back to Utah and come out. Jerry offers his support and a good hotel for him to stay in. Carroll is leaving with him and says there will be a lot of potty breaks. Bunny says they will be friends as Carroll kisses him goodbye to show him what he will be missing.

-The guys decide what to do with Sybil’s room until the gym stuff arrives….that is not a guest room.

-Mindy sends them a disco ball for the room as they dance the night away.