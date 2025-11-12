TV News

Critics Choice Super Awards: The First Preview

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on January 7, 2021 @ 8:32 pm

The Critics Choice Super Awards will air on the CW this weekend and to celebrate, we have amazing previews from the presenters and hosts of the show. Tiffany Haddish, Ralph Macchio and Martin Kove are among those involved in the show.

Check out the first preview below.

The inaugural show will air this Sunday and will honor the superheroes of television and movies. We will be bringing you more information (as well as the winners), as it becomes available.

Check your local listings for showtimes.

