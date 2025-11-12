What to Watch

New Michelle Obama Movie Now Airing

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on January 11, 2021 @ 8:15 pm

Former First Lady michelle obama story has just begun. The Obamas have remained quite busy with their new life of activism which includes their issue-oriented production company, Higher Ground, which won an Oscar for Best Documentary in 2020. Mrs. Obama’s autobiography, Becoming, has become the best-selling memoir of all time and even won a Grammy following the publication of her book. Get lost in the incredible journey of this modern-day First Lady’s story in the making.

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. OBAMA: IN PURSUIT OF A MORE PERFECT UNION to Air on HBO
  2. Michelle Obama’s Black-ish Appearance Photos Released
  3. Shows to Stream and Binge Watch
  4. Tune In Alert: In Pursuit With John Walsh Season Two Finale
See also  Prime Day Show Sneak Peek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *