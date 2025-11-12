The Masked Dancer Recap for 1/6/2021: Ice, Sloth, Moth-y

Tonight is night two of Fox’s The Masked Dancer and already everyone is excited to see who could be behind the masks. Craig Robinson hosts, while Ashley Tisdale, Dr. Ken Jeong, Brian Austin Green and Paula Abdul judge.

Five new masked celebrities will dance tonight, with one begin revealed at the end of the episode.

SLOTH CLUES:

Muscles from the jungle.

Bad accident as a kid.

Mickey mouse operation.

Stronger than yesterday.

Feds.

Fire.

Iced coffee.

Broadway. (word clue)

Glee toothpaste.

L on head.

Sloth dances to What I Like About You, using treadmills, backup dancers and what looks like a workout video. It seems like fitness is a big part of his life. My personal guess is Richard Simmons or Bob Harper.

The judges think he is a trained dancer who might also be a comedian.

GUESSES:

Matthew Morrison

Jason Derulo

K-Fed

ICE CUBE CLUES:

Slippery road to success.

Home alone and isolated.

Mom in White House.

Dad in prison.

TV was his friend.

Reconciling with family.

90s icon (word clue).

Periodic table.

Politics.

The dance reminds me of a first night dance on Dancing With The Stars mixed with Broadway. He has potential, but I feel like there is something lacking in this performance. I am thinking maybe it is the child of a politician?

The judges find him entertaining and charismatic. Their guesses are a host or comedian.

GUESSES:

Bill Nye The Science Guy

Bill Maher

Anderson Cooper

ZEBRA CLUES:

Fell out of limelight.

Olympic medal.

Tough love.

Gas on empty.

Larger than life.

One direction–up.

Second act.

Comeback (word clue)

Upside inside out.

He does a kind of Latin dance that easily makes him the best of the night. The rhythm in his salsa is incredible and makes me wonder if it is Ricky Martin or Marc Anthony, since neither one of them have been in the spotlight much in the last few years.

The judges think he may be a trained dancer or performer hiding his moves.

GUESSES:

Ricky Martin

Kevin Richardson

Pitbull

COTTON CANDY CLUES:

Perfectionist.

Life not always sweet.

Breakfast.

Whiz kid.

Trouble keeping up.

Away from family.

Fighter.

Wizard.

Prime time (word clue)

Bird

Dumbbells

Despite the fact that she fell in rehearsal, she does incredible tonight. I think based on the lifts and musicality that this is someone with a dance background. Putting that together with the clues, my guess is that it is Julianne Hough.

The judges think it is a beautiful performance, but most importantly, they are glad she is okay. They all agree she will be here for a long time.

GUESSES:

Jenna Dewan

P!nk

Julianne Hough

MOTH CLUES:

Tabloids.

Trauma.

Survivor.

White House.

Thriving in spotlight.

Swatter.

Inspired (word clue)

Scandal.

The dance has a country feel and gives me a hankering for Texas Roadhouse. It is a fun, light dance and makes me smile from start to finish. Based on some of the clues, my guess is Omarosa.

The judges find her a natural, regal dancer. They also find her to be very confident.

GUESSES:

Marla Maples

Megyn Kelly

Monica Lewinsky

THE DANCER GOING HOME IS……ICE CUBE! Everyone else is moving on to the next round.

FINAL CLUES:

Huge social media following.

Tried stand up comedy.

More than a speck of white hair.

Guesses:

Al Gore

Bill Nye The Science Guy

Tim Gunn

Bill Maher

ICE CUBE IS BILL NYE THE SCIENCE GUY!!! He says he loves to dance, even though it may not look like it. Dr. Ken thanks him for being an inspiration.

More next week. Stay tuned.