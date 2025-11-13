Taylor Swift The End of An Era Sneak Peek

A brand-new trailer for “The End of an Era,” the 6-episode docuseries event chronicling the development, impact, and inner-workings of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour,” is now available to download and share. “The End of an Era” is an illuminating docuseries on Disney+ that gives an intimate look atTaylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world. In addition, the series features Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Travis Kelce, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch, along with her band, dancers, crew, and family members – offering never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon. Two episodes will debut each week beginning December 12.

Also revealed today is a special ABC preview event featuring Episode 1 of “The End of an Era” and a one-hour presentation of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show,” which will air on ABC on December 12 at 8pm EST.

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show,” filmed in Vancouver, B.C., is the full concert film, captured during the final show of the tour, which features – for the first time – the entire set of “THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT,” which was added to the tour following that album’s release in 2024. It also debuts on Disney+ December 12.

“The End of an Era” is directed by Don Argott, co-directed by Sheena M. Joyce, and produced by Object & Animal. “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show” is directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Taylor Swift Production in association with Silent House Productions.

