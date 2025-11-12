Mid-Century Modern Recap for Maid Serviced

-The sink has a leak, which Arthur finds annoying. He says he has done his part complaining about it. Bunny tells him that the plumber is fixing it, but thanks for his help.

-Jerry says he dated a plumber once. Arthur asks if there is any more to the story and he says no.

-The guys sort their pills and break into He Had It Coming from Chicago.

-Jerry wants to put his energy drinks in the fridge. Bunny says it is fine, but only if it is done his way. This starts a debate and Sybil saying that Bunny never liked to share…to the point wherehe ate his own twin….causing another argument.

-Sybil says that the housekeeper quit and they need a new one. The guys decide to hire one, with Sybil snarking that she deserves a vote in it as well.

-The interviews begin, one with an OCD influencer named Mary that impresses them….even though there are a lot of innuendos.

-It seems as if Mary has the job….until a hot young hunk walks in and has the men smitten. Sybil is disappointed and hopes they plan on taking this seriously and not hiring him because he is hot.

-Bo is hired, with the men still smitten and worried about what Bo thinks of them. Bo listens at the door as the guys talk about him.

-Bunny sings as Bo lays on the bed texting. Bo pretends to need help , so Bunny complies. They begin to talk and Bo asks what it is like living with two gay men, thinking that Bunny is straight. Bunny decides to go with it to impress him.

-Jerry and Arthur talk about their fears in relationships and want to impress Bo.

-Sybil yells at Bo for being lazy and eating her cottage cheese and pineapple. He says he is on a break and not a housekeeper, not a house cleaner. The two snark at each other and he says he doesn’t work for her since it isn’t her house.

-The guys enjoy time in the hot tub and talk about Bo. Jerry points out that he doesn’t clean. They all think that Bo is attracted to them and end up in a splash fight. Bunny thinks they should just ask Bo which one of them he wants to date and may the best man win.

-Sybil announces she fired Bo and hired Mary, who says Bo was hot in the streets, incompetent with the sheets.

-Sybil tells them she will not be invisible in her home, and the guys apologize.

-Bunny tells Sybil that she is not invisible, but their equal. He gives her cottage cheese and pineapple, which she will not share. However, she gives him his ‘twin’ aka a prune to trick him.