Yolanda Saldivar Denied Parole in Murder of Selena Quintanilla Perez

Yolanda Saldivar, who has been in prison for killing Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez in 1995, has been denied parole, TVGrapevine has learned.

The former president of Selena’s fan club, who was accused of embezzling money from the I Could Fall in Love singer, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 30 years after fatally shooting Selena on March 31, 1995.

According to PEOPLE, the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole said, “After a thorough consideration of all available information, which included any confidential interviews conducted, it was the parole panels determination to deny parole to Yolanda Saldivar and set her next parole review for March 2030.”

The reason provided by the panel for denial was the “nature of the offense,” according to the board.

“The record indicates that the instant offense has elements of brutality, violence, assaultive behavior or conscious selection of victim’s vulnerability indicating a conscious disregard for the lives, safety, or property of others, such that the offender poses a continuing threat to public safety.”

Selena, who was known as the Queen of Tejano, was remembered for many hits such as the aforementioned I Could Fall in Love, Dreaming of You and Bidi Bidi Bom Bom, was also a boutique owner and fashion designer. Yolanda had been the manager of the boutiques and was often accused of problematic behavior, which Selena initially dismissed due to her loyalty to someone she thought she could trust.

Yolanda, for her part, claimed that the shooting was an accident and claims that she was convicted by the public before her trial started. She and her family also compared her to being a political prisoner.

Yolanda’s next parole review will be in March 2030.