Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/11/2025

Tonight is the 20th birthday party night on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. The seven remaining stars are in the ballroom to test out their dancing skills in hopes of winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Alfonso Ribiero and Julianne Hough host, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge. Former host Tom Bergeron is in the house as a guest judge, as are many show alumni, including but not limited to OG pros Jonathan Roberts, Louis Van Amstel, Edyta Sliwinska, Ashly Delgrosso Costa, Charlotte Jorgenson and OG winning pro Alec Mazo.

The remaining stars will perform one routine with their pros and then do a relay with some former show winners.

After a montage of memories and an incredible opening number with the pros, we get down to business. TOM does the introduction with Alfonso and I so want him back!

Star: Elaine Hendrix

Claim to Fame: 90s Icon and activist

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Salsa

Song: It Takes Two by Rob Base and EZ Rock

Sammi: What a fun way to begin the night! She is sassy and she knows it! I know this is inspired by Karina and Mario’s freestyle, but they took this to the next level. That’s what I’m talking about, girl! WOW.

Tom: That was really fun! He even hugs her!

Bruno: This is how we get the party started!

Carrie Ann: This was a fantastic way to begin the night.

Derek: She is the sizzling salsa queen!

Score: 9-9-9-9=36/40

Star: Robert Irwin

Claim to Fame: TV personality and wildlife conservationist

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Footprints in the Sand by Leona Lewis

Sammi: He is doing his version of Bindi’s dance to this song. Prince WILLIAM is giving him a shoutout and wishes him luck. As for the dance, I’m not crying, you’re crying….this is such a wonderful dance and tribute to Bindi, Steve and Bindi dancing with him was icing on the cake.

Bruno: It was a tribute that touched us all.

Carrie Ann: It was so powerful and profound…and no lift police.

Derek: It means the world to him to be a part of their family and calls him a beacon of joy.

Tom: He has grown into a star.

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!!!!!

Star: Andy Richter

Claim to Fame: Comedian and actor

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Puttin’ on the Ritz by Robbie Williams

Sammi: This is inspired by Jordan and Lindsay’s freestyle. I have to say, this is the cutest. He may not be the best technical dancer, but he is the most fun to watch and boy, can he put on a show. It has an old Hollywood feel and just makes me smile from start to finish.

Carrie Ann: There is no greater honor or privilege to see someone like him turn into a dancer.

Derek: HE DID IT!

Tom: Len would have loved this.

Bruno: It was quick and had many steps.

Score: 8-7-7-7=29/40

The tribute to the stars who died, including Len Goodman, was so beautiful. Rylee and Ezra did such a great job with this. WOW.

Star: Dylan Efron

Claim to Fame: Traitors star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Ain’t No Sunshine

Sammi: I missed which previous dance this was to represent, but they did such a great job making it their own. It was a slower Argentine Tango, but also powerful and intense.

Derek: This was his breakthrough moment.

Tom: It looked like two pros dancing.

Bruno: He wasn’t dancing, he was starring.

Carrie Ann: His journey was outstanding and he wins the Argentine tango crown.

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

Star: Jordan Chiles

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast

Pro: Ezra Sosa

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Get Up by Ciara ft. Chamillionaire

Sammi: Their dance is inspired by Wayne and Witney’s freestyle. She is so fun to watch, there is great moves, there is style, there is flair, there is everything you need for a cha cha cha to be sassy, sexy and on fire. That was IT!

Tom: It was HOT.

Bruno: She brought sexy back.

Carrie Ann: It was wild, but watch the shoulders.

Derek: He appreciates the extra things she adds to the dance.

Score: 9-10-9-9=37/40

Star: Alix Earle

Claim to Fame: Influencer

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Singin’ in the Rain by Matthew Morrison

Sammi: They use Nev and Jenna’s freestyle as inspiration. It is a beautiful, dance and really does the original justice while still making it their own.

Bruno: He went to ballroom heaven with this dance.

Carrie Ann: She brought everything to the table.

Derek: It was clean, classic, sophisticated and flawless.

Tom: It was more than a dance, it was a chemistry dance

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

Star: Whitney Leavitt

Claim to Fame: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Cell Block Tango from Chicago the Musical

Sammi: It is inspired by Gabby and Val’s freestyle. This was fire. This was amazing. This was the best dance to this song I have ever seen. This was everything!

Carrie Ann: She is going to follow her wherever she goes because she is so good.

Derek: It was dripping in elegance and control.

Tom: He was swept away with it all.

Bruno: Best dancer of the night.

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!!

The judges share their memories of the show, and of course, Len.

RELAY! The winner of the relay dance will get two points.

Jordan and Apolo Anton Ohno vs. Elaine and Rashad Jennings with the quickstep.

WINNER: Jordan and Apolo

Dylan and Rumer Willis vs. Andy and Kaitlyn Bristowe with the Viennese Waltz.

WINNER: Dylan and Rumer

Alix and Joey Graziadei vs. Robert and Xochitl Gomez with the jive.

WINNER: Robert and Xochitl

RESULTS: Whitney and Mark, Dylan and Daniella, Alix and Val and Robert and Whitney are all safe.

The maybe bottom three are Andy and Emma, Jordan and Ezra and Elaine and Alan, with Andy and Emma going home.

Prince week next week, stay tuned!