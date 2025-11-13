Sea Lions of the Galápagos Sneak Peek

Dive in with handsome sea lion pup Leo in Disneynature’s all-new feature film “Sea Lions of the Galápagos,” streaming on Disney+ beginning April 22. Narrated by Brendan Fraser, the stunning feature film explores the fascinating world of the Galapagos alongside a host of creatures from land and sea. A trailer, key art and film stills are now available to download and share.

CONSERVATION INITIATIVE

In celebration of Disneynature’s “Sea Lions of the Galápagos,” Disney Conservation Fund is supporting Conservation International, working alongside local organizations to connect more than 1,500 youth with the beauty of the Galápagos and inspire action to reduce ocean plastics for the benefit of marine life like sea lions.

SOUNDTRACK

The “Sea Lions of the Galápagos” Original Score Soundtrack composed by Raphaelle Thibaut will be available on streaming services April 22.

In “Sea Lions of the Galápagos,” Leo eventually leaves his mother’s colony to find his own home following swimming lessons, fishing expeditions and some growing up. Male sea lions must fight to earn the best spots, and only the strongest will become beachmasters. Leo’s lifelong quest is fraught with challenges and filled with new encounters with an array of creatures, from marine iguanas and racer snakes to yellow fin tuna and huge Galapagos sharks. The archipelago is Leo’s playground—overland and underwater—but he must stay vigilant to find his place in the world. Disneynature’s “Sea Lions of the Galápagos” is directed by Wilson, co-directed by Keith Scholey, and produced by Wilson, Scholey and Roy Conli, the adventure features music by composer Raphaelle Thibaut.