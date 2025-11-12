The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 11/11/2025

-I agree with Heather, a luxury trip does not include athleisure (and I am a personal trainer!), but I would make an exception for Captain Jason!

-Bronwyn and Meredith are throwing out Britani’s stuffed unicorn. This is really rude. Even if you don’t like Britani, you don’t mess with someone’s personal property. I would be so sad if someone threw out my stuff in an act of revenge.

-This breakfast is so awkward.

-Meredith is now attacking Whitney about this Seth/TikTok debacle. This leads to lots of screaming, Britani and Meredith playing the ‘you’re touching me, why are you touching me’ game like a bunch of five-year-olds.

-Whitney tries to get Mary to be the voice of reason, but Mary thinks there is no point because no one will listen.

-Bronwyn got her own flight home without the other ladies. Smart woman.

-Heather apologizes for the fighting and leaves a big-ass tip.

-Daisy gives Britani her unicorn back. Britani is upset that it was thrown overboard and it causes a lot of anger, sadness and fighting.

-Meredith apparently had a meltdown at the airport and on the plane over the whole TikTok fiasco. Allegedly, Britani had wine thrown on her, her hair pulled and her seat shaken by Meredith.

-Meredith denies these allegations, but everyone says she was unhinged.

-Two days later, Mary fills Bronwyn in on everything that happened, while Whitney gives Justin a play by play. He is completely into the story and wants all the tea.

-Lisa also tells John, who gives no effs….all while they drive and chow down on Wendy’s.

-Heather meets Britani for lunch to talk about the situation and how Meredith and Lisa are a vortex of bullying.

-Heather was also apparently attacked by Lisa and Meredith when she tried defending Britani, albeit in a sleepy state.

-Britani is upset that Lisa completely turned on her when she always had her back. Heather thinks that Meredith and Lisa don’t deserve their friendship.

-Bronwyn and Whitney also meet for lunch. They discuss Meredith’s breakdown and attack on Britani. Whitney backs up Mary’s account on how Meredith and Lisa bullied Britani. Bronwyn wonders why there is no video or ramifications from this.

-Bronwyn drops a bombshell that there is a rumor of Todd cheating. He was supposedly looking at pictures of another woman on a plane, and it all came out on Twitter. She wonders how people knew, and Todd thinks her friends are behind this.

-The ladies then talk about their marriages and how they have agreements and communications in hopes that things work.

-Elektra is going to a horse show and Angie helps her pack. Angie wants her to represent Greece in the Olympics one day, but Elektra wants to represent the USA if she even does it at all. This leads to a talk about their Greek roots and becoming dual citizens. However, Elektra feels more connected to Shawn’s family.

-Lisa is very late meeting Heather for brunch. It is awkward AF to watch as they rehash the plane fiasco. They begin fighting when Heather tells Lisa that Britani is mad at her for her behavior. Lisa says she did nothing wrong and was preserving her peace. She claims she just wanted Britani to give Meredith the damn TikTok. This fight goes in circles for so long….but at least the others in the restaurant are entertained.

-Mary and Meredith meet for drinks. Meredith asks what Mary thinks happened and says she was upset and vented to Lisa, not knowing Britani could hear since she had headphones on. However, she claims that it wasn’t anything Britani didn’t already know.

-Mary says that things weren’t as she is saying because she witnessed the entire thing. Meredith doesn’t think this is possible because she was across the plane (although Mary was only across the aisle) but Mary wants her to know what happened out of concern.

-Meredith thinks she did nothing wrong and Mary is saying stuff Britani told her for sympathy.

-More next week, stay tuned!