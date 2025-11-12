Critics Choice Super Awards to Air This Weekend

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the incredible line-up of talent that will join hosts Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez at the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards, helping them to honor the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero/Comic Book, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action and Animation. Shohreh Aghdashloo, Aya Cash, Madelyn Cline, Mike Colter, Colman Domingo, Tom Ellis, Courtney Ford, Tiffany Haddish, Sam Heughan, Maddison Jaizani, Lennie James, Martin Kove, Javicia Leslie, Leah Lewis, Caity Lotz, Ralph Macchio, Kennedy McMann, Elizabeth Mitchell, Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Genevieve Padalecki, Jared Padalecki, Brandon Routh, Chase Stokes, Eliza Taylor, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, and William Zabka, will all serve as presenters during the special ceremony, which will air on The CW Network on Sunday, January 10, 2021 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) and will stream the next day for free on The CW App and cwtv.com.

“We know that the Super Awards are in the best hands with Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez at the helm,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “They bring with them an unparalleled knowledge of and enthusiasm for these sometimes underappreciated genres that we know fans and viewers will love. They are joined by a stellar line-up of fan favorites who will be on hand to support their ‘Super’ colleagues and help showcase the very best in popular entertainment.”

The Critics Choice Association will also present the Legacy Award to the “Star Trek” franchise, recognizing the cultural impact it has had across multiple decades while continuing to appeal to and grow its loyal fanbase with new stories and characters. “Star Trek” icon Patrick Stewart, and “Star Trek: Discovery” trailblazer Sonequa Martin-Green will personally accept this special honor, which comes as the franchise celebrates its 55th anniversary.

Hulu and NEON’s “Palm Springs” leads this year’s film nominees, with a total of five including Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie, Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie for Andy Samberg, Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie and Best Villain in a Movie for J.K. Simmons, and Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie for Cristin Milioti. Several films followed close behind with four nominations including “Birds of Prey” (Warner Bros.), “Freaky” (Universal), “Onward” (Disney+), “Sonic the Hedgehog” (Paramount), “The Hunt” (Universal), “The Old Guard” (Netflix), and “The Willoughbys” (Netflix).

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO) received the most television nominations, with a total of six possible wins, including Best Horror Series, Best Actor in a Horror Series for Jonathan Majors, Best Actor in a Horror Series for Michael K. Williams, Best Actress in a Horror Series for Wunmi Mosaku, Best Actress in a Horror Series for Jurnee Smollett, and Best Villain in a Series for Abbey Lee. Amazon’s “The Boys” received five nominations including Best Superhero/Comic Book Series, Best Actor in a Superhero/Comic Book Series and Best Villain in a Series for Antony Starr, Best Actor in a Superhero/Comic Book Series for Karl Urban, and Best Actress in a Superhero/Comic Book Series for Aya Cash.

For the full list of nominees, and additional information, visit:

https://www.criticschoice.com/critics-choice-super-awards/

Kevin Smith has been saying silly cinematic shit since 1994’s “Clerks.” 2021 marks the 27th year since the last time he had a real job. A polygamist, he’s married to both his wife, Jen, and podcasting.

Writer, comedian, and actress Dani Fernandez is a frequent speaker at San Diego Comic Con, LA Comic Con, and New York Comic Con and has been a panelist for The CW’s “Crisis Aftermath.” She has hosted for E!, Disney, Nerdist, Skybound, Funimation, and iHeartRadio, among others. She can currently be seen on Syfy’s “The Great Debate” and in Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” playing herself. She is also an accomplished television writer with credits at Netflix and HBO Max.

The inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

