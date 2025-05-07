Unsolved Mysteries Returns to Netflix October 18th

It’s finally returning. Netflix’s hit series Unsolved Mysteries will be returning to the streaming service on October 18th. While there were not many details released as of press time, it is said that season three will return in a special three week event. Check out more details below.

The iconic and gripping series returns with a three-week event featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity. Unsolved Mysteries Vol 3 is from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.