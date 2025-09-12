Masterchef Tune In Alert for 6/19/19

The Top 18 contestants face their first team challenge in a MASTERCHEF 10th anniversary-themed pool party. The home cooks will be dishing up party food for 100 VIP guests, including former MASTERCHEF contestants and winners. Divided into two teams of nine, it will be a non-stop battle to stay out of eliminations with only one team gaining immunity! Find out who makes the cut and who will fight it out in the all-new “10th Season Pool Party!” episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, June 19 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1004) (TV-14 L)

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]