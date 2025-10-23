The Voice Blind Auditions for 2/17/2025

Coaches Michael Bublé, Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the fourth night of Blind Auditions on THE VOICE, Monday, February 24th at 8 PM ET on NBC.

Divighn, 33

Team Bublé

Hometown: Gardena, CA

Resident: North Hollywood, CA

Nicknamed Divine Devaughn by his sister and later adopting the stage name Divighn, Divighn grew up as the youngest of nine musical siblings in a house filled with constant melody and harmony. At age 11, he and his three youngest siblings formed the Anointed Rose Buds, an a cappella group that recorded an album and performed throughout Los Angeles churches. After facing four ACL injuries during his youth and ending his basketball aspirations, Divighn turned these setbacks into opportunities, spending his recovery time studying performances of legends such as James Brown, Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson. This dedication transformed his stage presence, leading him to his current role as lead singer of the Soto Band, performing four times weekly in East Los Angeles. When not on stage, Divighn works as a health coach, helping others achieve their fitness goals.

Song: “I Got You (I Feel Good)” by James Brown

Performance: https://youtu.be/w9r2MdX5R-Y?feature=shared

Jacquelyn George, 27

Team Legend

Hometown: Franklin, TN

Resident: Franklin, TN

Jacquelyn’s music journey began at 9, posting YouTube covers that earned more than 4.1 million views. After 15 years in Music City, Jacquelyn has established herself as a force with over 1 million Spotify streams and collaborations with icons such as the Gaithers, Maverick City, Cimorelli, Anthem Lights, the George Twins and Song House Co. Growing up in a musical family, Jacquelyn was inspired by her father, a music director, and her brother’s success in the band Plus One. By age 11, she was touring as a backup vocalist for Nicole C. Mullen. Jacquelyn earned a full scholarship to Lee University, performing with the prestigious Voices of Lee. Today, she balances her career as a singer-songwriter and entrepreneur, running her social media agency, JBIRD. Her husband, Tyler, has been her biggest supporter, encouraging her to audition for “The Voice” and pursue her dreams.

Song: “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston

Performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X8KAtYJPwN8

Tinika Wyatt, 50

Team Adam

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Resident: San Diego, CA

Tinika’s musical journey began at age 6 with her first church solo. By age 8, she joined a singing trio with her two god-sisters, which they called Harmoni. Her dedication to gospel music has taken her around the world, including notable performances with BET’s “Celebration of Gospel” choir, singing background for Cece Winans’ album “More Than This” and recently earning more than 2 million YouTube views featured on “Cry Out” with Aware Worship. Beyond music, Tinika serves as her church’s marriage and family pastor, offering free counseling services. Having the love and support of her extended family and community during her own childhood struggles, she’s committed to strengthening family bonds and supporting those in need. This passion led her to completing her Master of Arts degree in marital and family therapy.

Song: “Sorry Not Sorry” by Demi Lovato

Performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xtqxRAGjvXs

Page Mackenzie, 32

Team Kelsea

Hometown: Charleston, SC

Resident: Nashville, TN

From singing karaoke before she could read to becoming a dynamic Nashville performer, Page’s musical journey has been shaped by her natural talent and resilient spirit. Her early start in music blossomed into a successful high school duo, performing at beach bars and pool parties throughout her college years. Since moving to Nashville in 2016, Page has opened for country stars such as Lauren Alaina and shared the bill with Kenny Chesney and Darius Rucker. Following a period of heartbreak that temporarily paused her musical pursuits, Page rediscovered her passion and independence, returning stronger to the Nashville scene. Now, while entertaining tourists as a party bike driver by day, she lights up Broadway with her performances and participates in writers’ rounds at night, fully embracing her artistic path.

Song: “Hell On Heels” by Pistol Annies

Performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhiiBofea6s

Conor James, 28

Team Adam

Hometown: Bridgewater, MA

Resident: Los Angeles, CA

Born with a passion for performance, Conor’s musical journey began in his small hometown where he immersed himself in musical theater and taught himself how to play the piano on the keyboard his parents bought him. Following his dreams, he took a leap of faith after high school and moved to New York to study at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. The city’s vibrant culture allowed him to embrace his authentic queer self while honing his craft. After six years in New York, Conor ventured west to Los Angeles, where he balances his artistic pursuits with practical necessities. Today, he’s established himself as a working musician and producer, performing four nights a week across venues from nursing homes to luxury hotels, private events all while releasing original music.

Song: “I Say a Little Prayer” by Aretha Franklin

Performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfapyNJxBp0

Jessica Manalo, 31

Team Kelsea

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

Resident: Las Vegas, NV

Growing up in a Filipino household filled with karaoke and family music, Jessica’s passion for performance began with playing trumpet in a jazz band and learning guitar at 13. Her musical foundation solidified in high school when she formed Edgecove with her twin brother, named after their childhood street. College was a transformative time, where Jessica embraced her identity as a queer artist and her calling as a musician through open mic nights at the Human Experience. This led to headline performances at the Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas and opening shows for renowned artists Allen Stone and Bruno Major. Today, Jessica thrives as a versatile performer on the Las Vegas Strip, entertaining audiences at iconic hotels and venues including Hard Rock Cafe, House of Blues and MGM. Having found strength in embracing her authentic self, Jessica’s journey of self-discovery has not only shaped her dynamic artistry but also deepened her family connections.

Song: “Unholy” by Sam Smith feat. Kim Petras

Performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihg1kMgk9_w

Barry Jean Fontenot, 31

Team Bublé

Hometown: Springdale, AR

Resident: Chicago, IL

Despite his parents’ hope for him to follow their path in pursuing law, Barry found his true calling in music at age 23 when he formed Barry Fontenot and the Hurricanes, a Motown-inspired band. After dropping out of law school to pursue music, he established an eight-piece ensemble called Barry and the Fountains, which performs monthly shows around Chicago. Beyond music, Barry finds fulfillment as a substitute teacher in Chicago’s south side, working with underserved high school students. A self-proclaimed massive nerd, he maintains a unique passion for historical swordsmanship, having collected over 15 swords and participated in historical European martial arts fencing for 15 years.

Song: “I Wish It Would Rain” by The Temptations

Performance: https://youtu.be/rfapyNJxBp0?feature=shared

Tyler Kae, 22

Team Adam

Hometown: Olympia, WA

Resident: Nashville, TN

Tyler’s creative spirit extends beyond music into quirky hobbies, such as collecting ethically sourced taxidermy, which she dresses in playful costumes – like a duckling dressed as a cowboy. Her musical journey began at an early age, performing in talent shows, musical theater, choir and band. While her parents weren’t musicians, her grandfather – known as the “big man with a small guitar” – introduced her to music with Elvis-inspired performances for the family. Now based in Nashville, Tyler juggles working as a barista while chasing her dream of performing on Music City’s legendary stages.

Song: “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper

Performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLcEJ9z8I6Q

BD.ii, 31

Team Legend

Hometown: Hampton, VA

Resident: Atlanta, GA

BD.ii’s path to music was uniquely intertwined with basketball, becoming a player at Hampton University and leading his team to March Madness in 2015 and 2016. Music was always part of his DNA, inspired by his father’s gospel-singing career and early experiences performing in church choirs. Even during his collegiate basketball career, BD.ii’s voice echoed through locker rooms and open mics near campus, with teammates recognizing his musical potential. Now based in Atlanta, he channels his creative energy at Plugged In Studios, writing and recording both for himself and other artists, while regularly performing at local venues. BD.ii has collaborated with renowned independent labels such as Saint and Citizen, the Ink Factory and the Groove Garden. His daughter, Zelle, born in 2018, has become his greatest inspiration as they share special moments creating freestyle songs together and nurturing each other’s dreams..

Song: “Adorn” by Miguel

Performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZ3Kmw63l68