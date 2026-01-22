The Traitors Season 4 Episode 6 Recap

The Traitors season 4, episode 6 opens with everyone arrives to breakfast. Lisa wants to channel her inner Real Housewife, while Tara says the stress of breakfast makes her want to drink.

Johnny wants to gather more faithfuls so they can take down the traitors…..with his bestie Tara, of course.

Everyone is safe since the shields were not taken.

Colton is still suspicious of Lisa. However, he strategizes with her, Yam Yam and Dorinda.

The mission tonight has a…..crypt theme? I guess? It is confusing.

Rob and Ron play chess

Later on, Mark, Kristen, Johnny, Eric, Maura, Stephen, Rob and Tara talk alliance.

Colton and Natalie plan on taking down Lisa. He plans on getting people to banish her and is rude to her when they all reconvene in the living room later that day.

Colton talks to Tara and Rob on this on the way to the mission….leaving Rob wondering what to do since he knows Lisa is a traitor and he doesn’t want to betray a fellow traitor.

The mission has teams of two matching cards to burial sites. There are also two shields up for grabs. A Ouija board, a clock, a map and a calendar help them find the clues.

Natalie tells them that if they take a shield, they should be banished.

Everyone freaks out as lights flash and everything turns into a horror movie for Traitors.

They earn $15,000 to the banks. No one chose a shield, so banishment is fair game.

Johnny wants to align everyone to get rid of Colton or Ron, leaning more towards Colton. Candiace, Rob, Lisa, Stephen and Eric focus on getting Ron out, while Johnny recruits people to get rid of Colton.

Mark would prefer to get rid of Ron since he has more on him, but it would be better in the long run to make a bigger move now.

Colton talks to Lisa and forms a fake alliance with her, all while thinking she is a traitor. She swears she is a faithful and thinks he is the actual traitor.

At the roundtable, Mark tells Ron why he thinks he should be banished because he was doing a lot when it came to getting rid of people and flip flopping. Dorinda echoes his sentiments, while Ron feels as if he did nothing wrong, even going after Colton, who is also siding with Mark.

Everyone else chimes in, alternating going after Colton and Ron.

Ron compliments them all, making it seems like he is going to walk.

Tara and Natalie think Ron is a faithful, causing more arguing with Colton, who then switches gears and targets Lisa. She is not happy and begins to argue with Colton.

Vote time;

Tara–Colton

Stephen–Ron

Ron–Lisa

Maura–Ron

Lisa–Colton

Colton–Lisa

Ron–Lisa

Candiace–Ron

Johnny–Colton

Yam Yam–Ron

Dorinda–Ron

Natalie–Lisa

Rob–Lisa

Mark–Ron

Ron is banished! He is sent to the circle of truth and declares that he is a faithful!

Alan invites them to a banquet, while everyone wonders if they should go. Johnny thinks it is a set up and tells everyone to not touch anything.

Colton and Lisa fight and she is ready to let her inner beast out. Lisa is upset that Rob to turn against her, and goes to get a drink. She vents to the ladies, and decide to not trust Colton anymore.

When Colton walks in, Lisa tells him off, saying that she is more than a Housewife, because she is Lisa F**king Rinna. Colton, for his part, says if he isn’t murdered, he will go after every single shield from here on out.

Alan tells the traitors they will have to murder in plain sight in front of everyone. He shows them an amulet for one of them to wear. If a faithful touches it, there will be tragic results.

Lisa decides to wear it. Later on, she confronts Rob, with Candiace taking her side. He apologizes but tries to explain why he did what he did, but Candiace makes it clear that she no longer trusts him.

More next week, stay tuned!