The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 11/19/2025

Today Whitney and Heather taught me that broccoli smells like poo and mac and cheese can mask that smell. #themoreyouknow

The ladies are doing a potluck for Britani after the plane debacle, which is so sweet….high body count hair and all.

Angie eating and hiding to surprise Britani is such a mood.

Britani seems so happy and touched by this party. I love this for her.

Even Mary is there! That makes me so happy.

The ladies are doing a Build a Bear type event in honor of the unicorn. I want to do this, it looks like fun! They all even leave sweet messages for Britani! These are friends we need!

Mary recording nothing is absolutely sending me….she gives NO EFFS and makes it clear they are not friends, but she still has her back in this Meredith situation.

The ladies discuss PlaneGate and their issue with Meredith and Lisa. Heather thinks Lisa is crazy and explains what happened at their lunch the previous day. She thinks they all need to come together to take down Meredith and Lisa, so to speak.

Bronwyn is not wearing her ring and talks about the issue with Todd looking at other women on a plane…so she said he has to go. She wants time before they talk about it and make any decisions.

Mary and her son check out her church and talk about religion and his struggles. It is so sad and makes me want to cry. I love how she wants to use her church and platform to help those in need. She also wants to help her friends.

I am once again asking why none of these people say please when ordering food and drinks. Granted, they say thank you, but telling a waitress ‘let me have…’ annoys me.

John and Lisa are arguing over how they give Henry advice and how he tells her how to talk and think. He also doesn’t think she is a good listener and makes fun of her for it by pretending on his phone. This is so tense and sad to see. However, she does talk over him and give him attitude, so I get where he is coming from in a way.

Britani and Jared’s relationship is so triggering since I have been through this and know how bad it hurts.

Bronwyn and Todd talk about the tweet about him looking at other women. She says she feels like she isn’t enough if he is going somewhere else and since this happened before, it makes it even harder. She tells him she will do anything he wants to make this work, even open things up and he admits he was wrong. He also says he is happy with her and understands why she feels the way she does.

Bronwyn tells him she talked to Whitney and he is upset that she told her their business.

Mary talks to her husband about Robert Jr’s ups and downs and how sad she is that he isn’t at her congregation event. It is sad and heartbreaking.

The ladies head to church to support Mary. Heather and Whitney talk about whores burning in church and how they have never been to a whore burning.

Meredith and Lisa show up to the surprise of the other ladies….and of course there is a lot of tension and bickering outside the church.

Mary talking about the death of her mom and being left out of her funeral makes me so sad. I just want to hug her. Bronwyn especially finds it touching.

Mary gives each woman a shout out, which is very sweet.

Lisa gives tequila to the church of Satan? What? Even the producer was like WTF.

More next week, stay tuned!