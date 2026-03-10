Will Trent Recap for 3/10/2026

Will Trent on ABC opens with two drunk sorority girls returning home. One has to throw up and goes to do so in the fountain…where there is a dead guy with the word loyalty taped to his mouth.

Meanwhile, Angie and Seth take a Lamaze/baby prep class, where they are schooled by someone named Ingrid.

Will questions Bixby, the man in charge of the fraternity that the victim Paxton belonged to….only to be treated in a condescending manner. Bixby doesn’t seem that interested and thinks that Paxton was just a victim of circumstance.

Franklin, Faith and Ormewood look into the case as well. Angie catches up and fills them in on the baby prep class. They arrive at the frat house, but no one seems interested in talking to them, since they are pledges and not allowed to speak. One of the frat boys, Sean, aka Legacy, reprimands one that speaks and then agrees to talk when threatened with arrest…and realizing Paxton was the victim.

The gang walks into the house when a frat boy says this wasn’t his fault.

Griffin, aka Badger is questioned by Faith. He admits he was scared his business would be compromised…which involves federal crimes and fake IDS. He says Paxton and Sharkey went to get beer and weren’t seen again. This leads to all the brothers being questioned by Franklin and Ormewood.

Angie is in pain, so Sean offers to help her by getting her a chair and talking to her to make sure she was okay. They get to talking about the frat and Paxton’s death. Sean says Paxton shared a sex tape which was leaked to campus.

This sends Angie to the sorority house where she is greeted by a cheer and mistaken for a sister. She talks to Britt, who was in the sex tape and says she had to sign an NDA. Talking about it makes her agitated but she says she had nothing to do with the sex tape. The other sisters talk to Angie and say Sean’s dad works for the university.

Faith and Will talk about the case when Caroline comes in with a letter from Malcolm. He asks about it, but she wants to just focus on the case.

They get a lead at the beer place where Paxton’s card was last used. They find his car and begin to search, finding clothes in a nearby garbage can and Sharkey’s body in an ice machine with the word fortitude taped to his mouth. They alert Ormewood and Franklin, who connect the words taped to the victims’ mouths to words on the frat house, realizing this is far from over.

Angie shows Seth a package from his sister for the baby (with strawberry themed stuff!) and he shows her the death proof the nursery, becoming more and more paranoid as the dresser falls. She calms him down as she talks to him about crushing the parenting thing and a lecture at the college.

The victims both had anxiety meds and gold flecked liquor called Goldenkranz in their systems. Pete never saw the liquor before, so everyone tells him to get out more.

Faith and Angie talk to two of the sisters, who say a year ago that specific liquor was served at a party where someone else died.

Will questions Pete about the murders and how he is cleaning up the frat’s messes. Pete argues over this, but Will says the brothers are in danger, leading to Pete saying that he is victim blaming.

Angie calls and tells Will about the original victim Barry. Bixby says he froze to death after being intoxicated. The sisters tell Angie to tell Will he was a pledge and there was no way he would have been wandering at night by himself. This leads to Will wanting to exhume the body since Bixby won’t cooperate….although one of the sisters think he wants to have a seance.

Will is moving a file cabinet when Seth visits him and tells him how to go it properly. He helps him move it so Will can find his cufflinks and so Seth an invite him to the college lecture, which is about human parasites. Seth also asks if they can be friends since the baby is coming, but Will says he thought they already were kind of friends. As they bond, Pete comes in to tell them the body was exhumed, so all three of them look at the body.

They find out Barry died in a similar fashion as Paxton and Sharkey….acting like it was a competition. Will finds a note in Barry’s burial suit, which matches Britt’s handwriting. Amanda thinks the sex tape was leaked to take the heat off Barry’s death. They think Britt snapped and move to put Sean, Badger and Bixby in protective custody.

The gang look for Britt, Sean and Badger in the woods as the sorority and fraternity go to a vigil for the victims.

Angie continues to look for Britt, Sean and Badger in the house. She finds pictures of Sean and Barry as a couple and realizes he is the killer. She catches him trying to set Barry on fire.

Faith, Ormewood and Franklin find Britt tied up with the word integrity taped to her mouth. She says everything happened over a pledge walk hazing, while Sean confirms the story, which is why he is getting payback through these killings. His dad covered everything up, leading to the NDA and sex tape leak, all to protect their futures.

Angie tries to talk Sean down, but he wants revenge. APD bursts in, she shoots him and then arrests him, all while setting out the fire accidentally started.

Will informs Bixby about Sean and how he is the killer….and that he doesn’t want to talk to him….AND that he is arrested.

Badger is arrested as well, while Britt is helping out in exchange for immunity. The frat is also being shut down.

Faith and Amanda talk about the job and Malcolm, with Faith unsure if she can do the job anymore.

Angie walks in on Will and Seth talking about the lecture and working in the nursery. She orders them Thai food, but no pork!