The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/20/2022
Originally posted on November 20, 2022 @ 9:18 pm
- Ashley, honey, you need to get OUT of this situation with Michael, like YESTERDAY!
- Did Jacqueline forget to pack all her toiletries? I get asking for a tampon because sometimes periods appear unexpectedly, but who forgets makeup, deodorant etc.?
- These women make such a huge production out of everything in this house instead of being grateful for being on a damn vacation in the first place. I get not sharing a bed, but they are complaining about sharing a bathroom….isn’t that the norm?
- This car ride where they are being civil is so obviously the calm before the storm.
- These women haven’t even begun drinking yet and they are already fighting.
- Now they are getting along long enough to order food?
- This poor waiter looks either incredibly annoyed or incredibly bored with this entire situation.
- A champagne lounge sounds like an amazing event.
- Why did this dinner get awkward for no apparent reason once Mia got back from the bathroom?
- Annnddddddd now we are fighting over beef with Peter….and I am still not quite sure who the hell Pete is…..
- Why did Mia throw a drink at Wendy and I am still confused over how this fight began?
- Is Mia getting escorted out of the building?
- Robyn is filming this entire thing?
- I hope we see Peter at this reunion so we can find out what this fuss is all about.
- The slo-mo drink throw was so unintentionally hilarious.
- This fight is so confusing. If this is over Peter, how does Gordon factor into all of this?
- Is Wendy now being escorted out? What is even happening?
- Okay, so Wendy and Mia are back…..and still fighting over God knows what.
- All this happened before they even got their food? I would be so mad if the people I were dining with did all this before I even got a chance to eat.
- Gizelle being excited over said food arriving is such a damn mood. I am ALL about the food.
- Mia just began beating Wendy with her purse? WTF? I guess it is lucky it wasn’t Amy Farrah Fowler hitting her, just saying.
- Mia is leaving over all this and calling a medic over……her broken manicure? Or did she get hurt? It was unclear, but hopefully she is okay.
- Robyn calling Wendy the winner in the most sarcastic way possible was hilarious.
- Ashley just asking for more wine during the fight is exactly what I would have done.
- I am still so lost over these Gordon rumors.
- More next week, stay tuned!
