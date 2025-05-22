Candiace Dillard Bassett is Pregnant
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/20/2022

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on November 20, 2022 @ 9:18 pm

  • Ashley, honey, you need to get OUT of this situation with Michael, like YESTERDAY!
  • Did Jacqueline forget to pack all her toiletries? I get asking for a tampon because sometimes periods appear unexpectedly, but who forgets makeup, deodorant etc.?
  • These women make such a huge production out of everything in this house instead of being grateful for being on a damn vacation in the first place. I get not sharing a bed, but they are complaining about sharing a bathroom….isn’t that the norm?
  • This car ride where they are being civil is so obviously the calm before the storm.
  • These women haven’t even begun drinking yet and they are already fighting.
  • Now they are getting along long enough to order food?
  • This poor waiter looks either incredibly annoyed or incredibly bored with this entire situation.
  • A champagne lounge sounds like an amazing event.
  • Why did this dinner get awkward for no apparent reason once Mia got back from the bathroom?
  • Annnddddddd now we are fighting over beef with Peter….and I am still not quite sure who the hell Pete is…..
  • Why did Mia throw a drink at Wendy and I am still confused over how this fight began?
  • Is Mia getting escorted out of the building?
  • Robyn is filming this entire thing?
  • I hope we see Peter at this reunion so we can find out what this fuss is all about.
  • The slo-mo drink throw was so unintentionally hilarious.
  • This fight is so confusing. If this is over Peter, how does Gordon factor into all of this?
  • Is Wendy now being escorted out? What is even happening?
  • Okay, so Wendy and Mia are back…..and still fighting over God knows what.
  • All this happened before they even got their food? I would be so mad if the people I were dining with did all this before I even got a chance to eat.
  • Gizelle being excited over said food arriving is such a damn mood. I am ALL about the food.
  • Mia just began beating Wendy with her purse? WTF? I guess it is lucky it wasn’t Amy Farrah Fowler hitting her, just saying.
  • Mia is leaving over all this and calling a medic over……her broken manicure? Or did she get hurt? It was unclear, but hopefully she is okay.
  • Robyn calling Wendy the winner in the most sarcastic way possible was hilarious.
  • Ashley just asking for more wine during the fight is exactly what I would have done.
  • I am still so lost over these Gordon rumors.
  • More next week, stay tuned!
