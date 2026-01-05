The Real Housewives of Orange County Snark and Highlights for 7/12/2023

-Seeing Gina break down over her relationship and being triggered over certain things completely breaks my heart.

-I understand not going barefoot to the fire, but at least put on slippers or flip flops!

-Is this joint scene endorsed by Snoop Dogg? Also….WHAT?

-This whole thing with Ryan, Tamra and Jen is not going to end anytime soon.

-Waiters and waders are different. Thank you for the lesson, Heather.

-This lake scene reminds me of the new Luann and Sonja show.

-The balls commentary was……a choice. I have no words for it.

-Heather says she felt left out when she was with Tamra and Shannon and now it is going to end up causing a fight.

-Yep, they are fighting. Of course. This is going to carry out throughout the season.

-At least Taylor and Heather kind of made up?

-Telling Gina that Travis won’t put up with her feelings is so gross. Even if she were being dramatic and whiny (she’s not) it’s not right to imply someone won’t love her over it.

-Anabelle’s storyline is exactly what we saw on season one of RHONJ with Gia. I….am not sure how I feel about it.

-The dog jumping on the make out session between Jenn and Ryan made me laugh way too hard.

-I feel like this is just a boring filler episode.

-The food Gina and Travis have looks so good.

-It makes me so sad that Gina felt so lonely on the trip, especially after Heather hurt her like that.

-Travis seems so sweet and supportive of Gina. I am glad he wants her to let out her feelings.

-That was it? WTF? What a boring episode.

