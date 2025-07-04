The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 2/14/2024
Recaps

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/22/2023

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 26, 2024 @ 3:16 am

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 11/22/2023

-If I took a shot every time the phrase name ’em’ was uttered, I would be sloshed before the first commercial break.

-The whole Kyle and Sutton visit was completely useless.

-Erika and her mom seem to have a fun, yet unconventional relationship….but it seems really sweet.

-Garcelle saying her son is like a boyfriend is creepy AF.

-Garcelle’s teen years sound like they would be great stories to use for a teen sitcom.

-Why would Crystal compete with her brother’s ex-fiancée? That is creepy and makes no sense. That being said, she seems to be way too obsessed with Jeff and Vivi’s relationship.

-Sutton ‘matching’ with a horse is the cutest thing ever.

-Haven’t there always been rumors of Mau cheating? Why would this be any different?

-For someone who claims her mother gets on her nerves, Erika is pretty rude herself.

-So now we are Team Kyle/Dorit vs. Team Sutton/Garcelle. Again.

-Sutton’s photoshoot reminds me of the one they had with Sasha and Cody on General Hospital.

-Sixteen thousand dollars for an ugly bag? WTF?

-Kyle and Garcelle were working on a project together? I had no idea.

-Jax approaching Erika after last year’s fiasco is classy of him….and it was sweet of Crystal to be his ‘backup.’

-I am glad Erika apologized to Jax and the two of them made amends.

See also  Night Court Recap for Broadway Danny Gurgs

-DENISE FUCKING RICHARDS IS IN THE HOUSE!!!!!

-Black Girl Missing looks like it is going to be an incredible movie. Garcelle is a badass!

-Can these women put their drama aside for one night so Garcelle can enjoy her special night?

-Denise is much nicer and classier than I am…I could never play nice with people who treated me so crappy.

-Garcelle has every right to share her feelings regarding her children.

-For the next few minutes of this episode Dorit and Garcelle are getting along.

-I am so bored with the Kyle/Sutton drama.

-Maybe Kyle isn’t confiding because she isn’t ready or her problems are nobody else’s business?

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S11, E1 Recap for Dressed to the 90210s
  2. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for Two Truths and a Lie
  3. ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for The Liberation of Erika Jayne
  4. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for The Good, The Bad and the Ugly Leather Pants
Easy ways to boost your seo with local backlinks.