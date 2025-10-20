The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 2/11/2025

-Kyle going running and getting lost and going into a cemetery is so on brand for her. Reba is so nice to talk to her and explain where she should have gone. She then goes into how she was her father’s favorite and not being a nurturer, so….yeah, I am confused.

-Did Sutton bring her house staff to her mom’s?

-Sutton talking about her dad’s depression and suicide is making me cry.

-Reba needs to be nicer to Avi. He is king!

-Some of Reba’s comments to Garcelle are…wow. I know Garcelle is overstepping a bit, but she wants Reba to know how Sutton is feeling about certain issues.

-Wait, Sutton wants to go to her old childhood home? I know she wants closure, but I can’t imagine.

-Erika showing Dorit her newly decorated house is so adorable. I love how she is coming into her own and becoming Erika again.

-Boz’s time with Lael is so sweet. I like how she treats her like an adult, but still has boundaries, knowing she is still her child.

-Lael is so mature beyond her years. She accepts Keely, is okay with Boz possibly having a baby and understands the situation.

-It is so nice of the owners to let Sutton, Garcelle and Kyle to walk through the home so Sutton can get closure.

-Sutton sharing her memories of her dad is making me cry. I am so glad the ladies are with her as she shares those memories.

-Erika, Boz and Dorit meeting for lunch is cute, but none of them are dressed like they are going to the same place.

-No rind is the new carcass out for Dorit’s Belvedere and soda with lemon.

-I agree with Erika, not being able to say I love you yet wanting a baby is a recipe for disaster.

-Dorit tells the ladies about talking to PK like they are friends and how things are confusing due to his actions and because the kids are involved.

-Boz and Erika explain how PK is being vindictive, so she needs to be proactive and wake up.

-Kathy Hilton is the gift that keeps on giving.

-Kyle says Mauricio is going to take Portia to Europe to meet her friend and go on a tour and then go off and do his own thing. Interesting. I think the trip is code for partying and meeting women.

-Sutton is stressing out over the dinner she is hosting and talking to Reba. The ladies know she is scared and understand why she is on edge.

-Reba and Sutton’s conversation is strained and awkward. Sutton’s brother John Clark thinks Reba is proud of her and Reba finally admits it, but doesn’t think she has to say it.

-Reba thinks saying I’m proud of you and I love you is trite and overused. She also thinks Sutton became her as a professional working woman.

-Reba also explains how things were different when she was growing up and not the way Sutton thinks things should be. However, Sutton really wants Reba to be at her fashion show. Reba agrees to go, but doesn’t want to stay in Phillip’s room.

-Reba and Sutton hug it out. Sutton talks to the women about what happened and goes to make crab cakes. Reba drinks.

-The ladies enjoy a dinner in Sutton’s dad’s honor.

