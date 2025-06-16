The Naked Gun Sneak Peek
Only one man has the particular set of skills… to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father’s footsteps in THE NAKED GUN, directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and from producer Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy). Joining the case are cast Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston.
Paramount Pictures Presents
In Association with Domain Entertainment
A Fuzzy Door Production
“THE NAKED GUN”
Executive Producers
Daniel M. Stillman, Akiva Schaffer, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary
Produced by
Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, p.g.a.
Written by
Dan Gregor & Doug Mand & Akiva Schaffer
Directed by
Akiva Schaffer
Cast:
Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston
CREDITS ARE NOT FINAL AND ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
THIS FILM HAS NOT YET BEEN RATED
