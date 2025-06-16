The Naked Gun Sneak Peek

Only one man has the particular set of skills… to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father’s footsteps in THE NAKED GUN, directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and from producer Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy). Joining the case are cast Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston.

Paramount Pictures Presents

In Association with Domain Entertainment

A Fuzzy Door Production

“THE NAKED GUN”

Executive Producers

Daniel M. Stillman, Akiva Schaffer, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary

Produced by

Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, p.g.a.

Written by

Dan Gregor & Doug Mand & Akiva Schaffer

Directed by

Akiva Schaffer

Cast:

Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston

#NakedGun

