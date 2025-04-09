The Masked Singer: Two More Depart
Originally posted on April 13, 2022 @ 9:49 pm
The Masked Singer: Two More Depart
Tonight, there was another double elimination of Fox’s The Masked Singer.
It was a tight race, but at the end of the night, we said goodbye to Armadillo and Miss Teddy. Check out their eliminations and identities below.
“ARMADILLO” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/ovB5GhwjtEs
“ARMADILLO” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/JbfsSjOd5n8
ARMADILLO IS DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER!
“MISS TEDDY” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/izmhnFegFqQ
“MISS TEDDY” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/nks586h4QXY
MISS TEDDY IS JENNIFER HOLLIDAY!
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]