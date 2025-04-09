The Masked Singer: Two More Depart

The Masked Singer: Baby Got Back
Sammi Turano

Originally posted on April 13, 2022 @ 9:49 pm

Tonight, there was another double elimination of Fox’s The Masked Singer.

It was a tight race, but at the end of the night, we said goodbye to Armadillo and Miss Teddy. Check out their eliminations and identities below.

“ARMADILLO” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/ovB5GhwjtEs

“ARMADILLO” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/JbfsSjOd5n8

 ARMADILLO IS DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER!

 “MISS TEDDY” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/izmhnFegFqQ

“MISS TEDDY” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/nks586h4QXY

MISS TEDDY IS JENNIFER HOLLIDAY!

