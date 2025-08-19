Lego Masters Jr. Recap for 8/18/2025

This is week one of Lego Masters Jr. on Fox. Kelly Osbourne hosts, while celebrities Alison Sweeney, Jordin Sparks, Andy Ritcher, Porsha Williams and Ravi Patel will mentor the teams. Brickmasters Amy and Boone will judge.

This week will have a Disney theme!

Will and Crosby will be teamed with Andy Ritcher. They have Mickey and Minnie and will do a toon town theme.

Stella and Chelle will be with Jordin Sparks and will do a Little Mermaid build. It has an under the sea theme.

Max and Zoe will be with Porsha Williams and will do a Frozen build. It will feature the Arendelle castle.

Ajay and Zak will be with Alison Sweeney and will do a Toy Story build. It will be based on Andy’s room.

Vincent and Hudson will be with Ravi Patel and do a Peter Pan build. It will be the pirate ship with a Neverland theme.

Kelly, Boone and Amy walk around and offer commentary, give advice and get to know everyone.

Ajay and Zak have trouble with getting their build off the ground, so Alison calms them doen and offers suggestions.

Kelly drives in a Lego car and causes chaos.

Before long, there is only an hour left. Vincent, Hudson and Ravi fall behind, but Vincent gets distracted with singing and other teams. Porsha and Max run over to help.

Time to judge!

However, Kelly has Vincent and Hudson do some taekwondo moves. Their Neverland build has them doing their taekwondo moves to protect everyone from Captain Hook…pushing him into a crocodile.

Stella, Chelle and Jordin’s under the sea build has Ursula trying to take over the mermaid land after a shipwreck, with the girls coming to the rescue.

Ajay, Zak and Alison show off Andy’s room, which has a train to make the characters fly.

Max, Zoe and Portia’s Arendelle castle has Elsa going back to the ice rink.

Will, Crosby and Andy’s Toon Town build has a train with different adventures happening….with words coming across the screen.

The judges give the pros and cons of each build and declare Will, Crosby and Andy and Vincent, Hudson and Ravi the top two teams.

The winning team is Vincent, Hudson and Ravi!

Both teams are safe.

The bottom two teams are Ajay, Zak and Alison and Max, Zoe and Portia. The team going home is…..nobody!

More next week, stay tuned!