The Boys Renewed for Season Four

Prime Video today announced it has officially ordered a fourth season of its hit Emmy-nominated series The Boys, co-produced with Sony Pictures Television, following the explosive premiere of its third season. The Boys released the first three episodes of Season Three on Friday, June 3 with new episodes available each Friday, leading up to the epic season finale on July 8. The eight-episode season streams exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Over the first three days of its third season, the worldwide audience for The Boys has grown by +17% from season two, and +234% from season one.



“From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season Three of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder—an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers.”



“Speaking for the cast and crew, we’re so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more,” said Eric Kripke, The Boysshowrunner. “We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success.”



“The Boys producers and cast have proven year after year that there is no bar they can’t jump over,” said Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television. “We are incredibly proud of this brilliant and subversive genre bending series. Our relationship with Prime Video is much more than a partnership, it’s more like extended family. Everyone here at Sony Pictures Television is thankful to join Prime Video and Eric Kripke for another successful season.”



The Boys franchise also now includes an eight-episode anthology animated series, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, now streaming on Prime Video, as well as the Untitled Boys Spinoff, set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes, which is currently in production.

