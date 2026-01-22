CBS Announces Show Renewals for 2026
CBS Announces Show Renewals for 2026
CBS announced today that it has renewed 10 additional series for the 2026-2027 broadcast season. The renewed CBS Original series include:
-
TRACKER – #1 series
-
GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE – #1 comedy
-
MATLOCK – Thursday night’s #1 entertainment program
-
ELSBETH
-
FIRE COUNTRY
-
NCIS
-
NCIS: ORIGINS
-
NCIS: SYDNEY
-
SURVIVOR
-
THE AMAZING RACE
Previous series orders for the 2026-2027 season include:
-
BOSTON BLUE – #1 new series and Friday night’s #1 show
-
SHERIFF COUNTRY – #2 new series
-
FBI – Monday night’s #1 entertainment program
-
GHOSTS – #2 comedy
-
New series CUPERTINO and EINSTEIN
This brings the total number of series ordered for the 2026-2027 season to 16. Additional series orders and renewals will be made at future dates.