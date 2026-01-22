CBS Announces Show Renewals for 2026

CBS announced today that it has renewed 10 additional series for the 2026-2027 broadcast season. The renewed CBS Original series include:

TRACKER – #1 series

GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE – #1 comedy

MATLOCK – Thursday night’s #1 entertainment program

ELSBETH

FIRE COUNTRY

NCIS

NCIS: ORIGINS

NCIS: SYDNEY

SURVIVOR

THE AMAZING RACE

Previous series orders for the 2026-2027 season include:

BOSTON BLUE – #1 new series and Friday night’s #1 show

SHERIFF COUNTRY – #2 new series

FBI – Monday night’s #1 entertainment program

GHOSTS – #2 comedy

New series CUPERTINO and EINSTEIN

This brings the total number of series ordered for the 2026-2027 season to 16. Additional series orders and renewals will be made at future dates.