CBS Announces Show Renewals for 2026
Sammi Turano

CBS announced today that it has renewed 10 additional series for the 2026-2027 broadcast season. The renewed CBS Original series include:

  • TRACKER – #1 series

  • GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE – #1 comedy

  • MATLOCK – Thursday night’s #1 entertainment program

  • ELSBETH

  • FIRE COUNTRY

  • NCIS

  • NCIS: ORIGINS

  • NCIS: SYDNEY

  • SURVIVOR

  • THE AMAZING RACE

Previous series orders for the 2026-2027 season include:

  • BOSTON BLUE – #1 new series and Friday night’s #1 show

  • SHERIFF COUNTRY – #2 new series

  • FBI – Monday night’s #1 entertainment program

  • GHOSTS – #2 comedy

  • New series CUPERTINO and EINSTEIN

This brings the total number of series ordered for the 2026-2027 season to 16. Additional series orders and renewals will be made at future dates.

