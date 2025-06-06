The Bold and the Beautiful Celebrates 9000 Episodes
Originally posted on May 30, 2023 @ 6:15 am
The Bold and the Beautiful Celebrates 9000 Episodes
The hit CBS original daytime drama THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL celebrates its 9,000th episode on Tuesday, April 18th. The special standalone episode centers on Steffy Forrester, the sexy fashion executive and heiress. The episode will follow what matters most in life for Steffy, including love and family. THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL airs at 1:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT on the CBS Television Network and is available for streaming on Paramount+.
Steffy Forrester, played by Daytime Emmy® Award-winning actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, is known for being the consummate businesswoman, CEO and leader of the global haute couture fashion house Forrester Creations, mother of Kelly and Hayes, and for her epic romances with Liam (Scott Clifton) and Finn (Tanner Novlan).
In addition, on Wednesday, April 19th, music superstar Lil Nas X and James Corden, host of CBS’ THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN, will guest-star in a scene alongside B&B’s Annika Noelle (Hope Logan) and Sean Kanan (Deacon Sharpe). The role marks Lil Nas X’s acting debut, where he portrays a waiter at the chic Italian restaurant Il Giardino, along with Corden as a bumbling busboy. The appearance is fresh off the duo’s recent “Carpool Karaoke” segment, which aired on THE LATE LATE SHOW in March and taped in part on the B&B set with Noelle and Kanan.
Set in Los Angeles amongst the glamorous world of haute-couture fashion and publishing industries, THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL centers on the lives, loves, successes, and heartbreaks of the Forresters, Logans, and Spencers. Filled with mystery, intrigue, romance, and drama, at its core, THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL is a story about love and family.
THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL is the most-watched U.S.-produced daytime drama series in the world. The show debuted on March 23, 1987, and is currently in its 36th season. THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL airs on the CBS Television Network (1:30 PM / ET and 12:30 PM / PT and is available for streaming on Paramount+. It is produced by Bell-Phillip Television Productions, Inc. Bradley P. Bell is the executive producer and head writer.