The Bear to End With Season Five

FX’s “The Bear,” the critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning hit series, will premiere its fifth and final season on Thursday, June 25 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on FX and Hulu, as well as internationally on Disney+. All eight episodes will be available to stream at debut.

Today’s news comes on the heels of yesterday’s surprise release of “Gary,” a flashback episode of “The Bear” co-written by and starring Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal that follows Richie (Moss-Bachrach) and Mikey (Bernthal) on a work trip to Gary, Indiana.Fans can discover the episode by searching for “Gary” on Hulu and Disney+.

Premiering on June 25, the fifth and final season of FX’s “The Bear” picks up the morning after Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie and Natalie “Sugar” (Abby Elliott) discover that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has quit the food industry, leaving the restaurant to them. With no money, the threat of a sale and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they’ll finally earn a Michelin star. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant “perfect” might not be the food, but the people.

The half-hour series also stars Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Ricky Staffieri, Oliver Platt, Will Poulter and Jamie Lee Curtis in recurring roles.

The FX premiere will include the first two episodes followed by one new episode airing weekly. All previous seasons are now streaming on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

FX’s “The Bear” was created by Christopher Storer, who serves as Executive Producer alongside Josh Senior, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, Hiro Murai and Rene Gube. Courtney Storer serves as a Culinary Producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

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Official Site: https://www.fxnetworks.com/thebear