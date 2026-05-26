Sammi’s Favorite Things: Clausthaler

The holidays are upon us and that means lots of parties and events where there are plenty of food and drinks. That being said, there are people who don’t drink alcohol for their own personal reasons. While soft drinks and juice are good options to have on hand, there are also some nonalcoholic beers that can be added to the rotation.

Enter Clausthaler, the greatest in nonalcoholic beers. They have several different flavors for each season, including one for Christmas!

More details below:

Endorsed by Santa himself with his image right on our brand new bottle design, Santa Clausthaler combines award-winning Clausthaler Original with the holiday flavors of cinnamon & cranberry.

Over 40 years ago, Clausthaler patented the process for brewing beer without alcohol and has been innovating ever since with new flavors and varieties including Clausthaler Grapefruit, Clausthaler IPA, and Clausthaler ISO 0.0 (ready for Dry January).