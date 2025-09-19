America’s Got Talent Results for 8/21/19

We are at the second results show for NBC’s America’s Got Talent. This is going to be short and sweet, since I forgot to record the show and had to look up the results online.

Chris Kalfford, Charlotte Summers and Ndlovu Youth Choir were in the bottom of the saved acts, so they have to rely on the Dunkin Save and Judges Save if they want to move to the next round.

Susan Boyle also performs tonight.

Results:

SAFE

Tyler Butler-Figueroa

V. Unbeatable

Light Balance Kids

Robert Finley

Ryan Niemiller

Chris Klafford – Dunkin Save

Ndlovu Youth Choir – Judges Save

ELIMINATED

Joseph Allen

The Sentimentalists

Nick & Lindsay

Marina Mazepa

Charlotte Summers