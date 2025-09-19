Big Brother 27 Recap for 9/18/2025

It is double eviction night on CBS’s Big Brother 27! Last night, we saw Morgan use the veto on Ava and Vince put Lauren up as a replacement nom. Lauren was NOT happy about this turn of events, for she was in an alliance with Vince.

The episode picks up right where we left off, with Vince and Morgan discussing what to do next. He promised Lauren safety and plans on getting Kelley out so he can use Keanu as a shield.

Vince knows that Lauren is mad at him and discusses it with Morgan and Ashley. The ladies think that Lauren has to play the game if she wants to stay. Ashley, however, thinks it might be a good idea to vote her out since she knows she is in an alliance with Vince.

Ava convinces Lauren that she is most likely safe since she has her vote and Kelley’s if she gets off the block.

Keanu thinks he has the votes after talking to Morgan, Vince and Kelley.

Vince tells Lauren she is safe. She stays calm, but tells Vince how she did a lot for him and got betrayed in return.

Morgan comes in to comfort Lauren and tells her that she is safe. However, she is mad that Vince wants a final three with her and Lauren. She won’t let anyone get in between her and Vince’s final two.

Ava tells Lauren how Vince more or less causes his own problems in the house with his actions. Lauren, for her part, is ready to get revenge on Vince for burning her one to many times.

Keanu plans on finding a way to evict Lauren to ensure his safety. He talks to Morgan and she agrees that getting rid of Lauren is the best bet.

Ashley and Kelley make a final two deal with Ashley thinking she can beat her in the end. It makes her even more convinced to get rid of Lauren.

Morgan calls Vince out about a comment about not being friends outside the house and how he favors Lauren. This turns into a fight that the whole house hears….and he shuts the door on her face…..and they continue to fight while she is in his shower.

Lauren cries in Kelley’s arms as the fight goes on. She tries to talk to Vince, but Morgan makes her wait.

Vince tells Lauren she will be safe while Morgan complains to Kelley and Ashley, all while still contemplating getting rid of Lauren.

BB Blockbuster time. Steal Power Orbs for the Mastermind so He Can Bring His Lair Online has them digging orbs out of a shipping container and putting four of them in a tube first.

Lauren wins! She is off the block.

Kelley and Keanu give their final pleas before it is time to vote.

Eviction time!

Ava votes to evict Keanu.

Morgan votes to evict Kelley.

Lauren votes to evict Keanu.

Ashley votes to evict Kelley.

It’s a TIE! Now Vince has to break it with his own vote. He votes to evict Kelley, which means she is evicted from the Big Brother Household and in the jury. She says goodbye and hugs everyone, but not before she calls Vince out on having a hand in evicting everyone he has an alliance with at one point.

Mastermind is back to tell them that tonight is double eviction night. Julie says it is time for the HOH comp and that BB Blockbuster is officially over.

While they prep for the competition, Julie talks to Kelley, who calls Vince out on his actions and says Lauren was a better competitor. She also says that Morgan always gets what she wants. She also pokes fun at herself for being irritating and calls Lauren her little sister.

HOH time! Wretched Reactor has them rolling orbs on reactors without them falling. The first to get five wins HOH.

Morgan wins HOH and talks to everyone before deciding who to put on the block.

Keanu and Lauren are on the block and must play in the POV.

POV time! Masterfind has them identify where Mastermind is featured in several pictures. The person with the most points wins.

Keanu and Morgan are tied and have to guess how long the Mystere Express Competition from the sound of the horn to the moment Katherine hit the ground and gave Vince the win.

Keanu wins! He uses the POV on himself and Ava goes on the block. Ava is in tears as Lauren hugs her.

Ava and Lauren give their final appeals to stay before voting begins.

Eviction time:

Vince votes to evict Ava.

Ashley votes to evict Lauren.

Keanu votes to evict Lauren.

In a 2-1 vote, Lauren is evicted from the Big Brother Household. In her exit interview, she talks about Morgan and Vince, saying it is all a tricky situation.

Our celebrity guest is none other than James Gunn! He talks about Lauren being his favorite, not liking Vince’s game play when it comes to Morgan and that Morgan gets what she wants….and of course his movies!

James also loves the Chenbot picture Julie shows and they joke about her being in one of his movies.

As the episode ends, Morgan is warned that she now has blood on her hands.