Dancing With The Stars: Welcome Back, Peta Murgatroyd!

She’s BA-ACK! Peta Murgatroyd, who won mirrorball trophies with partners Donald Driver and Nyle DiMarco, is returning to Dancing With The Stars, TVGrapevine has learned.

The blonde bombshell, who is married to fellow pro Maks Chmerkovskiy, recently took two seasons off from the show. She told Us Weekly that she is “overwhelmed with excitement” to be returning to the show, which premieres its 28th season September 16.

So far, Peta is the only pro who officially announced her return. Rumors have circulated that Artem Chigvintsev is not returning, while it is speculated that several familiar faces, including Emma Slater and Sasha Farber will be back.

The big DWTS announcement takes place tomorrow on Good Morning America!