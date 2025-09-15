Suits: Meet Denise Crosby

USA Network’s hit series Suits is in its final season and it seems like it will be going out with a bang. The reason? A no nonsense, tough as nails woman named Faye Richardson. The Special Master made her debut this season and promises to bring sass, toughness and power to the firm as she saves it from going under.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Denise revealed that she is loving her new role and what Faye is bringing to the show. While she did not give too much away, she did say that she loves how her character interacts with the firm and the impact she will have on everyone. It is an interesting plot and one that she looks forward to seeing unfold as the season goes on. She also looks forward to seeing how these audience reacts to her character.

As for working with the cast, Denise had nothing but good things to say about everyone. She says she was welcomed into the cast with open arms and that everyone has treated her with the upmost respect. Everyone is curious to see what she brings to the table and she looks forward to continuing this working relationship for the duration of the season and series.

Denise also loves that her character is a tough, strong woman. It is something that drew her to the role and she hopes that people see Faye as a role model. However, while the character of Faye can be seen as one, so can Denise as who she is outside her role. She has been working hard at her career for many years and has shown us how hard work ethic can pay off. Her strength and determination is something to be admired and I look forward to seeing what she does in the future.