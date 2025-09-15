Movies

Marvel Releases Movie List for Next Three Years

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on July 20, 2019 @ 11:27 pm

Here is the list of Marvel Movies to be released over the next three years. The announcement was made this weekend at San Diego Comic Con. (Thewrap.com)

2020:

  • May 1, 2020: “Black Widow”
  • November 6, 2020: “The Eternals”

2021:

  • February, 12, 2021: “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings”
  • May 7, 2021: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
  • November 5, 2021: “Thor: Love and Thunder”

2022:

  • February 18, 2022: Untitled Marvel Movie
  • May 6, 2022: Untitled Marvel Movie
  • July 29, 2022: Untitled Marvel Movie

TBA:

  • “Black Panther 2”
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3”
  • “Captain Marvel 2”
  • “Fantastic Four”
  • “Blade”
