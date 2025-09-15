Marvel Releases Movie List for Next Three Years
Here is the list of Marvel Movies to be released over the next three years. The announcement was made this weekend at San Diego Comic Con. (Thewrap.com)
2020:
- May 1, 2020: “Black Widow”
- November 6, 2020: “The Eternals”
2021:
- February, 12, 2021: “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings”
- May 7, 2021: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
- November 5, 2021: “Thor: Love and Thunder”
2022:
- February 18, 2022: Untitled Marvel Movie
- May 6, 2022: Untitled Marvel Movie
- July 29, 2022: Untitled Marvel Movie
TBA:
- “Black Panther 2”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3”
- “Captain Marvel 2”
- “Fantastic Four”
- “Blade”
