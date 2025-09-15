Reacher Season 3 Sneak Peek

Prime Video announced Reacher Season Three will premiere Thursday, February 20, 2025 with the release of an adrenaline-fueled teaser trailer. The announcement was made to a jam-packed audience at CCXP on the famous Thunder Stage in São Paulo, Brazil, where Alan Ritchson, who stars in the titular role, was in attendance alongside cast member Maria Sten (“Frances Neagley”) and executive producer and author of the Jack Reacher novels, Lee Child. The eight-episode season will roll out weekly, with the first three episodes premiering on February 20, and subsequent episodes dropping every Thursday through March 27, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. After the second season was the most viewed release in 2023 on Prime Video, it was announced earlier this year that Reacher had received an early renewal for a fourth season which will begin shooting in 2025.

Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, in the third season of the action-packed series, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past. The series stars Alan Ritchson in the titular role as “Jack Reacher” with Maria Sten reprising her role as “Frances Neagley.” New to the cast this season are Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and Olivier Richters.

Based on the novels by Lee Child, Reacher is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios. Reacher is written for television by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora (FUBAR, Prison Break), who also executive produces and serves as showrunner. In addition to Santora and Child, Ritchson will serve as an executive producer, along with Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt, and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance. Carolyn Harris and Kenny Madrid are the executives-in-charge of the series for Skydance Television.