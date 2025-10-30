Special Forces World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/30/2025

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test has the eleven remaining recruits preparing for the day. The staff talks about how the football players get paid more money than they did nearly getting killed while Eric Decker talks about his NFL days.

Today, they will be taking armbands from recruits they feel aren’t up to par. They have to hold their Bergens over their heads for as long as possible.

Chanel Iman struggles and cries.

They are sent to prep for the next task. Eric jokes about his wife Jessie James Decker is his sugar mama.

Everyone is walking through the desert with their Bergens. Chanel falls behind and must turn in her armband.

The next task has them walking sideways on a 165-foot-high rope. In short, sideways tightrope walking over a cannon in less than ten minutes.

Randall Cobb goes first, followed by Brianna LaPaglia and Gia Giudice. They fail because Gia took too long to get over.

Mark Estes goes first for his team, followed by Jessie, Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East. They pass.

Christie Pearce Rampone, Eric and Kody Brown round out the task. They fail when Eric can’t make it through.

Eric gets carsick on the way back to barracks. When they are back, he is questioned by the staff. He thinks he is pushing as far as he can, but they want to see more. He then talks about retiring so he wouldn’t be pushed, but it led to a lot of depression and anxiety. It led him to question everything in his life. The staff tells him not to hold it in and let go so he can find himself.

When he gets back, Jessie comforts him.

Christie talks about her past marriage and how it impacted her life.

Everyone is divided into teams to dictate who will go into battle for the murderball task.

Eric and Andrew are up first. One by one, others join in from the men’s team.

The ladies then do the task.

Eric and Christie score for their respective teams. When everyone participates, Christie scores again.

Eric hurt his back during the challenge.

Christie is questioned by the staff and says sports is where she turned it on. She also talks about being a mom and having an absent husband until her divorce. She is determined to stick with it and the staff is there to support her.

Everyone else seems to have her back too.

Brianna tries to help Eric with his back and hip pain, but the medics and staff say he must medically withdraw. He goes to tell Jessie the news and she decides to leave with him in solidarity.

