Sammi’s Favorite Things: Central Perk Coffee

Can we BE any more caffeinated? Friends fans can now enjoy Central Perk Coffee, which can be purchased on the official Central Perk website. Check out more details below.

Comprised of industry experts from the coffee, specialty food and beverage, hospitality, and entertainment worlds — including Top Chef and multiple James Beard Foundation Award Winner Tom Colicchio — Central Perk Coffee can be ordered now, nationwide by visiting www.centralperk.comNew Central Perk Coffee subscribers will receive a complimentary collectable can of “How You Doin’?” coffee, a medium roast ground varietal. This individually numbered limited edition tin was created exclusively for true FRIENDS fans and coffee lovers. Make sure to tell your audience to order now, while supplies last.

In celebration of National/International Coffee Day – fans can order from their line of artisanal quality coffees made with the highest quality premium Arabica beans available in three select varietals:

“How You Doin’?” (medium roast) “Pivot Blend” (medium/dark roast) “We Were on a Coffee Break” (dark roast)

Lovingly roasted and shipped direct to consumers through a customizable coffee subscription service or a curated multi-blend variety pack, each blend is available in whole bean and ground formats, as well as BPI Certified compostable single serve coffee pods compatible with Keurig K-Cup® brewers. Single Central Perk Coffee products are also available. All Central Perk Coffees are sustainably sourced, produced and packaged using responsible environmental practices.