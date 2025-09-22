Sammi’s Favorite Things: The Dundie Awards Generator

The Office is a show that retained and even grown its popularity and is now a fixture in pop culture. The humor, the characters, and how relatable it is has kept viewers coming back again and again. One of the iconic episodes and recurring items in the show are Dundie Awards, a superlative award given to a specific member of the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin.

The team at Moneypenny took this idea and ran with it. Today I wanted to share with you a fun new interactive experience they created: The Dundie Award Generator. Users input a number of variables and then receive their award based on their answers. The awards are a mix of awards from the show and awards that relate to the show and the workplace.