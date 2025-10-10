Sammi’s Favorite Things: Chamberlain Coffee

October 9, 2025 Sammi Turano Sammi's Favorite Things 0

Originally posted on April 8, 2020 @ 5:47 pm

As a coffee lover, I am forever trying new blends and brands and am on a first name basis with the baristas in Starbucks. However, here are days where there is no time to stop or even make a pot at home. What is a coffee addict to do?

Enter Chamberlain Coffee. Created by Emma Chamberlain, a famous influencer, the coffee comes in single served bags, similar  to tea bags. It a simple way to get our caffeine fix on the go without sacrificing taste. (It is probably one of the best coffees I’ve tried, and believe me,I’ve sampled a LOT!) Best of all, it is budget friendly!

More info:

Each Chamberlain Steeped Coffee Bag is pre-ground, pre-dosed, and nitro-sealed for freshness using 100% specialty coffee from Bixby Roasting Co. After personally sampling craft coffee from over 15 countries, Emma selected a blend of sustainably grown coffees from Colombia, Guatemala, and Nicaragua that are hand-roasted in small batches at Bixby’s L.A. headquarters. The result is a rich and smooth cup with hints of chocolate and cherry.

 

Features of Steeped Coffee include:

  • 100% Specialty Coffee: no additives or instant powers, just delicious coffee
  • No Machines Required: unplugged single-serve convenience
  • Guilt-Free Packaging: made using renewable and compostable materials
  • Nitro-Sealed: removes oxygen, stopping the clock on freshly ground beans
  • Full Immersion Filter: renewable plant-based non-GMO filters that regulate ideal water-in and maximum flavor-out
  • Ultrasonically Sealed: no glues, staples, or wasted materials for max steeping
  • Precision Ground: consistent water-cooled grinding to the micron
  • Pre-Portioned: optimal SCA recommended water-to-coffee ratios
  • Barista Approved: continuously tested by multiple independent specialty coffee Q-graders for freshness, quality, and taste
  • Just + Water: a simple cup
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]
See also  Sammi’s Favorite Things: Central Perk Coffee

Related posts:

  1. Sammi’s Favorite Things: Central Perk Coffee
  2. Sammi’s Favorite Things: The Dundie Awards Generator
  3. Sammi’s Favorite Things: Olen Skincare
  4. Sammi’s Favorite Things: The Science of Rick and Morty
About Sammi Turano 7408 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*