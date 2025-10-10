Celebrity Spotlight: Kai Bradbury

Table of Contents Toggle Photo Ryan West Photography

Tell me a bit about yourself and career.

I’m a multidisciplinary artist born and raised in Vancouver, Canada! Since I was a kid, I’ve been interested in painting and photography. As a teenager I discovered my passion for theater arts and went on to study singing, dancing and acting at University. Over the past few years, I’ve had the pleasure of building a great team and working in film and TV.

How would you describe Fort Salem?

Motherland: Fort Salem is an original series with a brand new spin on the fantasy genre of witches. Full of action and diverse representation, it’s a meeting of Wiccan tradition and alternate US history with witches serving in the military.

What attracted you to the role?

There was something so sweet about the name that drew me in. He’s a male witch named Gerit Buttonwood, there is something inherently endearing about him on paper and wanted to bring that to life.

In what ways do you relate to your character?

Gerit is deeply passionate and romantic. We are both extroverted and sensitive simultaneously.

What was it like working with such a great cast?

Extremely energizing and inspiring. Every person I worked with taught me so much about work ethic and everyone supports each other along the way.

What were some challenges of playing the role?

As an actor, I had some more challenging scenes to work on later in the season and the days were often long and demanding.

Whenever we had time, my favorite thing to do was have people pile in to my trailer to eat lunch and listen to music. Loved every minute with my beautiful co-stars.

What else are you working on?

Due to the pandemic and having to isolate at home, work opportunities have halted for me. I am getting back into illustrations and painting to keep creative.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

As a teenager, I used to speed skate competitively. Yes, with the huge blades and spandex skin-suit.

What are you watching on TV these days?

I flip back and forth from binging new series and old seasons of Shark Tank. Recently watched I Am Not Okay with This and Self Made starring Octavia Spencer.

Anything else you want to share?

Thanks so much for having me! Follow me on Instagram and Twitter @kaibury and tune in to the rest of season 1 of Motherland: Fort Salem!