Sammi’s Favorite Things: CYM

CYM is her name, no one else is the same….CYM! As you can tell, I am a huge fan of the R&B singer CYM, who has been making her mark on the music business. She may be at the beginning of her career, but she is a rising star in her own estimation.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, the talented beauty revealed that entertaining is in her blood. Her father is hall of fame baseball player Barry Larkin and her mother is a trained for Broadway singer. In addition, her brother is a renowned basketball player in Turkey. Needless to say, it is no surprise that this young lady is part of a talented dynasty.

The singer, who has toured with megastars such as Cardi B and Cris Brown, recently released a single with a collaborating video for her song Karma. It is a song that is near and dear to her heart and one she is happy to have her fans hear. CYM revealed that the song tells the story of a one sided relationship that she is finished with and how karma happens. She added that a lot of her music is inspired by real life, relationships and drama. While this may seem to be typical of most artists, CYM’s stories are quite unique. (That is code for….you better buy her music to find out the meaning behind this!)

She plans to continue her career and touring, but no matter what she does, she will succeed due to her hard work, talent and huge heart and personality.