Sammi’s Favorite Things: Divina Vince Camuto

Mother’s Day is coming up quickly and you know you need the perfect gift for one of the most special women in your life. Spoil her this year with the latest and greatest perfume on the market today.

Divina Vince Camuto opens with notes of fresh, grapefruity pamplemousse and the tangy tartness of aromatic blackcurrant. Fruity top notes give way to the scent’s heart of bright sunflower petals and mimosa blossoms with their trail of warm honey. The green touch of violet leaves rounds out the scent’s heart. Sumptuous, heady florals drift into notes of powdery heliotrope and rich, golden sandalwood, finishing with a base of warm, sweet musk.

The sunny-fruity-floral fragrance was created by Caroline Sabas, perfumer at Givaudan. “With divina Vince Camuto, I wanted to create a fragrance with a lot of energy and happiness. Sunflowers and mimosa blossoms both give me those feelings and inspire moments of carefree femininity. I remember my house in France filled with mimosa when I was a little girl, and that scent always gave me pure joy… the warmth made me feel so alive,” said Sabas.

3.4 oz spray bottle $90