Sammi’s Favorite Things: Redbox Deals

Give the gift of entertainment this holiday season. Redbox is offering major deals on previously rented movies and video games.

The holiday sale runs from December 18th through January 1st.

Movies and games on sale include: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Hotel Transylvania 3, Avengers: Infinity War, God of War PS4/XBOX ONE, Far Cry 5 PS4/XBOX ONE, MLB The Show 18 PS4, and more!! (Full list below)

Own them for as low as $3.99, including Ready Player One, Blockers, Show Dogs and Fifty Shades Freed.

All the sale items will be live at this link on 12/18: www.redbox.com/holiday-sale-2018

Can you please share these seasonal savings with your audience? Let me know!

Full list of discounted movies:

· A Bad Moms Christmas

· A Quiet Place

· A Wrinkle In Time (2018)

· Action Point

· All The Money In The World

· American Animals

· American Assassin

· Annihilation

· Black Water

· Blade Runner 2049

· Bleeding Steel

· Blockers

· Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare

· Breaking In

· Cars 3

· Chappaquiddick

· Coco

· Daddy’s Home 2

· Death Wish (2018)

· Den of Thieves

· Distorted

· Early Man

· Escape Plan 2 – Double Feature

· Father Figures

· Fifty Shades Freed

· First Reformed

· Future World

· Game Night

· Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

· Hostiles

· I Can Only Imagine

· I Feel Pretty

· I, Tonya

· Ideal Home

· Insidious: The Last Key

· Isle Of Dogs

· It (2017)

· Justice League

· Kings (2018)

· Lady Bird

· Love, Simon

· Maze Runner: The Death Cure

· Murder On The Orient Express (2017)

· Occupation

· Pacific Rim: Uprising

· Paddington 2

· Paul Apostle Of Christ

· Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

· Pitch Perfect 3

· Proud Mary

· Ready Player One

· Red Sparrow

· Sherlock Gnomes

· Shock and Awe

· Show Dogs

· Star Wars: The Last Jedi

· Strangers: Prey At Night

· The 15:17 to Paris

· The China Salesman

· The Commuter

· The Crossbreed

· The Disaster Artist

· The Hitman’s Bodyguard

· The Humanity Bureau

· The Hurricane Heist

· The Jungle Book (2016)

· The Post

· The Star

· The Watcher In The Woods

· The Yellow Birds

· Thor: Ragnarok

· Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

· Tomb Raider (2018)

· Traffik

· Tully

· Tyler Perry’s Acrimony

· Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

· UFO

· Upgrade

· Winchester

· Woman Walks Ahead

· Wonder