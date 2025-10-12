Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 10, Episode 4 Recap 5/6/2020

It is season ten, episode four of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne are back for another adventure.

Hot Topics/Moments This Episode:

– Wait this retreat is paying to take naps and journal? I can do that for free at home. Honestly, I am assuming there has to be more, otherwise I am understanding why the ladies were so hesitant about coming.

– Poor Sutton, I feel bad for her…she is not only out of her element, but in an uncomfortable situation to boot.

– Okay, so there is spa stuff, food and working out. Now I get it.

– Dorit being glammed out reminds me of that Golden Girls episode where Dorothy and Blanche dressed up for their gym class.

-Way to throw Garcelle under the bus! All Kyle had to say was Garcelle couldn’t make it.

– I don’t get why being there for moral support is an issue?

– There is WAYYYY too much drama with this retreat.

– Not gonna lie, Dorit wanting to leave and starting a fight with Kyle was out of line.

-Did Erika get fries at the retreat. AND raid the minibar? That’s my girl!

-The food at the retreat looks amazing. (**this journalist wonders if there are any more brownies or cookies left in the kitchen**)

– The ladies fighting like this is really making me feel bad for Teddi.

– My heart breaks for Lisa’s daughter Amelia. I just want to hug her and help her…I truly, truly help she gets the help she needs.

– Did Lisa just throw shade at Lori Loughlin?

– I am glad Denise is doing what is best for her kids and keeping them in school.

-I want to go to Denise’s dinner party.

– I like how Garcelle and her ex husband are co-parenting.

– Garcelle’s kids are cute and I am glad she is keeping them grounded.

– Garcelle also says grace before meals. I like that.

– Denise’s pizza party looks so fancy….but that‘t’s Beverly Hills.

– Kyle and Dorit are headed for a showdown.

– The ladies get into sex revelations. Erika is wondering why they are clutching their pearls and Denise is worried about her kids overhearing.

– Dorit picks on Kyle for the time she and Teddi shared a bed when Teddi had too much too drink and was sick. This leads to the two of them fighting.

– I feel so bad Denise’s party is being ruined by the drama.

More next week, stay tuned.