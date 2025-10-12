The Masked Singer; Getting Kitty With It

Originally posted on May 7, 2020 @ 12:15 am
We had to say goodbye to yet another performer on Fox’s The Masked Singer. It was a tough decision, but at the end of the night, we had to say goodbye to Kitty.
“THE KITTY’S” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/W_x5aca2LcQ
“THE KITTY’S” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/hEKwylGJP6c
THE KITTY” IS MULTI-PLATINUM OPERA SINGER AND ACTRESS
JACKIE EVANCHO!
COMEDIAN JAY PHAROAH JOINS THE PANELISTS’ DESK IN THE SEMIFINALS OF
“THE MASKED SINGER” WEDNESDAY, MAY 13 @ 8/7c ON FOX!
