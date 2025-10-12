The Masked Singer; Getting Kitty With It

THE MASKED SINGER: The Kitty in the "A Quarter Mask Crisis: The Quarter Finals / After the Mask: A Quarter Mask Crisis: The Quarter Finals" special two-hour episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, May 6 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

We had to say goodbye to yet another performer on Fox’s The Masked Singer. It was a tough decision, but at the end of the night, we had to say goodbye to Kitty.

THE KITTY” IS MULTI-PLATINUM OPERA SINGER AND ACTRESS

JACKIE EVANCHO!

COMEDIAN JAY PHAROAH JOINS THE PANELISTS’ DESK IN THE SEMIFINALS OF

“THE MASKED SINGER” WEDNESDAY, MAY 13 @ 8/7c ON FOX!

 

