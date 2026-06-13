Tamra Judge
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Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson to Get New Show

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on March 2, 2020 @ 7:51 pm

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge will soon be returning to a TV near you!

The former Real Housewives of Orange County stars are said to be getting their own reality series, TVGrapevine has learned.

“They were approached to do a new show together. They’ve been friends for a very long time, so they have a lot of history. And there’s interest from fans in seeing them on screen again. It felt like the right move. ” PEOPLE has reported .

The  show isn’t affiliated with the Housewives franchise or Bravo, and it is unknown where or when it will air.

“Vicki and Tamra spent well over a decade working with Bravo. They’re both grateful for that experience, but this is something new and there’s a lot of excitement in that.” PEOPLE conclude.

More news will come as it becomes available.

Credit PEOPLE: https://people.com/tv/tamra-judge-vicki-gunvalson-filming-new-show-after-rhoc-exit/

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