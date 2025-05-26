Celebrity Death

Duck Dynasty Star Phil Robertson Passes Away at 79

 

Sad news for the world of reality TV tonight. Phil Robertson, best known for being a part of the hit series Duck Dynasty, has died. He was 79 years old.

The former reality star, who was the man behind the Duck Commander company, had been suffering from several health issues, including Alzheimer’s disease and a blood disorder.

He is survived by sons Jase, Willie, Jep and Alan, sixteen grandchildren, many great grandchildren and his brother Si, along with many other family members.

 

