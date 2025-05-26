Duck Dynasty Star Phil Robertson Passes Away at 79

Sad news for the world of reality TV tonight. Phil Robertson, best known for being a part of the hit series Duck Dynasty, has died. He was 79 years old.

His son Willie and daughter-in-law Korie confronted the news on Instagram:

The former reality star, who was the man behind the Duck Commander company, had been suffering from several health issues, including Alzheimer’s disease and a blood disorder.

He is survived by sons Jase, Willie, Jep and Alan, sixteen grandchildren, many great grandchildren and his brother Si, along with many other family members.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.