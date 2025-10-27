Next Level Chef Renewed for Two More Seasons

Culinary titan Gordon Ramsay’s hit cooking competitionNext Level Chef has been renewed for Seasons Five and Six, and the popular series’ first franchise extension, Next Level Baker receives green light for Season One, it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President, FOX Television Network.

“Next Level Chef consistently raises the bar of culinary excellence as a high stakes food competition fans love, an invaluable franchise for FOX and an increasingly popular global format,” said Thorn. “Extending the reach of this series with the new holiday competition Next Level Baker once again exemplifies the strength of our incredible, long-standing collaborative partnership with Gordon, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.”

“I’m delighted that Next Level Baker is coming to FOX later this year. A holiday special, where passionate home cooks, more used to crafting treats for their family, will compete against social media creators; individuals who fill our feeds with photo ready creations, side by side with talented professional pastry chefs, impressing with Michelin starred perfection,” said Ramsay. “My very first job was baking in Paris, and to me there is nothing better than the smell of freshly baked bread. I’m hoping on these holiday specials we get to discover Incredible family recipes handed down through generations of bakers, inventive bakers cleverly working with dietary sensitivities and those with a talent for stunning creativity and elevated design work. This holiday season I cannot wait to discover the baking heart of America.”

Next Level Baker will test the skills of bakers as they are challenged to create eye-popping, festive holiday delights across the franchise’s three iconic levels. During the new series’ four special hours, only one baker will rise to the top and claim the holiday baking crown.

Seasons Five and Six of Next Level Chef will be produced by BiggerStage and Studio Ramsay on behalf of Studio Ramsay Global. Next Level Chef is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!

Although he now sits unrivaled at the top of the culinary world, Ramsay started at the bottom, washing dishes in a local takeout restaurant. He firmly believes that as long as a chef has the drive, talent and perseverance, he or she can make that climb to the top. Creativity, consistency and cunning are the recipe for success to make it to the NEXT LEVEL, as the competitors will adapt to the challenges waiting for them. Only one can walk away with a life-changing $250,000 grand prize and become a Next Level Chef!

The Season Four premiere of Next Level Chef was up +17% from its prior season’s finale in A18-49 L+SD; and is also the highest-rated and most-watched cooking show of the 2024-25 season (L+7).

Tonight on Next Level Chef, it’s the final round of auditions, where eight professional chefs must rely on their expertise in a race against time. With just 20 minutes on the clock on each level, the professional chefs must impress the judges in order to advance to the next stage on the all-new “Pro Chef Auditions” episode of Next Level Chef, airing tonight (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX and tomorrow on Hulu.

Gordon Ramsay and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers on Next Level Chef.

About Studio Ramsay Global

Renowned for highly successful and award-winning original programming, Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning Gordon Ramsay produces TV shows on both sides of the Atlantic, seen by audiences worldwide in more than 200 territories, and he is the only talent on air in the U.S. with six primetime national network shows. He hosts and executive-produces Next Level Chef, Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars and Kitchen Nightmares, all on FOX, in addition to specials, including 2021’s Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip.

In 2021, Ramsay and FOX Entertainment announced their leading new worldwide production venture, Studio Ramsay Global, with offices in London, Los Angeles and Glasgow, to develop, produce and distribute culinary and lifestyle programming for FOX, Tubi and global markets. Among its shows are FOX’s Next Level Chef, which became the most-watched cooking series telecast in television history following its post-Super Bowl LVII Season Two premiere, Kitchen Nightmares and Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars; Gordon Ramsay: Unchartedon National Geographic Channel, which airs in 172 countries and 43 languages worldwide; and the newly launched series No Taste Like Home on Disney+ and Being Gordon Ramsay on Netflix.

His earlier multimedia production company, Studio Ramsay, was launched in the U.K. in 2016 to create and develop unscripted, digital and scripted programming, focusing on new formats and innovative programming, as well as fostering new talent. Its shows include the ratings hit and BAFTA-nominated Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip for ITV; Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance on BBC1; the daytime cooking series Culinary Genius, which premiered on ITV in the U.K., and was syndicated on FOX stations in the U.S.; the ITV series The Savoy and Gordon on Cocaine; and the highly popular children’s series Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, starring Tilly Ramsay, for U.K. children’s channel CBBC.

Ramsay has his own FAST channel on FOX’s ad-supported streamer Tubi. The FAST channel features episodes of classic Ramsay shows, such as Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, Ramsay’s Best Restaurant, Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Cookery Course, Gordon’s Great Escape, The F Word and Ramsay in 10.

Studio Ramsay Global Digital Division is behind all of Ramsay’s original content on his highly successful YouTube Channel, which has made Ramsay the most-subscribed chef on the platform. The 18-34 dominated channel launched the trending interview seriesScrambled and is also behind the highly successful Ramsay in 10, which went live during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Studio Ramsay Global Digital oversees and creates content for all behind-the-scenes moments from Studio Ramsay linear programming, has produced content for National Geographic and Masterclass, and produces recipe content across Ramsay’s +100 million social media reach, including his breakout TikTok account. In 2024, Studio Ramsay Global launched Bite on FOX, the new next-gen global food brand and entertainment platform.

About BiggerStage

Founded in March 2021 by Pat Kiely, former managing director of Virgin Media Television, BiggerStage is a media and entertainment company built on three pillars: producing world-class content, developing stand-out talent, and creating innovative partnerships. Headquartered in Dublin, the company develops original content for the global market and creates studio hubs in Ireland for international television production. With over 80 hours of primetime Network shows produced over the last two years, our credits include: Celebrity Name That Tune (FOX), Beat Shazam (FOX), The Big Deal (Virgin Media Television), Irish Book of the Year (RTE), Don’t Forget The Lyrics (FOX).

About FOX Entertainment

With a legacy spanning nearly 40 years, FOX Entertainment is one of the world’s most recognizable media brands and a prolific content producer across its iconic broadcast network and both owned and third-party platforms worldwide. Known for its independent, innovative spirit and provocative, groundbreaking storytelling, the company includes three key business units: FOX Television Network, FOX Entertainment Studios and worldwide content sales and licensing unit FOX Entertainment Global.

While maintaining its leadership in linear television with an exceptional slate of original series – includingDoc, Extracted, The Masked Singer, The Floor, The Simpsons, Animal Control, Going Dutch, Murder in a Small Town, Rescue: HI-Surf, The Cleaning Lady, Hell’s Kitchen and LEGO Masters – FOX Entertainment is growing its portfolio of studio engines, business operations and library of owned original content.

To date, the FOX Entertainment Studios division includes the in-house unscripted studio FOX Alternative Entertainment with hits The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice and Name That Tune, and its scripted content studio featuring comedies Animal Control and Going Dutch and signature drama series The Way Home and The Chicken Sisters. The unit also oversees the award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment with animated comedies including Krapopolis, Grimsburg, Hazbin Hotel and Universal Basic Guys;entertainment platform TMZ with its tentpole primetime series TMZ Investigates; its new independent film label Tideline Entertainment with inaugural releases includingFirst Time Female Director, Ponyboi and Slanted; and the culinary and lifestyle content venture Studio Ramsay Global in partnership with iconic chef Gordon Ramsay, featuring food-themed original series on FOX such asNext Level Chef, Kitchen Nightmares and Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, as well as the new next-gen global food brand and entertainment platform Bite, Being Gordon Ramsay on Netflix and No Taste Like Home on Disney+.

As a global content creator and production partner, FOX Entertainment Studios collaborates with studios and platforms worldwide, including Disney/Hulu, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony Pictures Television, Prime Video, Netflix, Apple+, Hallmark, TelevisaUnivision, UK’s Channel 4, France’s TF1, German’s ProSieben, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Australia’s Foxtel and FOX-owned streamer Tubi.